Fewer than 1 million Coloradans remain unvaccinated

By Alex Rose
 19 hours ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases reached record lows during the month of March, and as trends continue CDPHE shared an update about vaccinations and more in Colorado.

According to state data , the seven-day average for COVID cases is hovering just above 300 for last week. Colorado only measured 135 confirmed COVID-19 patients in hospitals statewide during the week of March 22.

Colorado sees fewest COVID hospitalizations since pandemic began

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is estimated the BA.2 variant accounts for roughly 20% of cases in Colorado. This despite state data indicating the subvariant of omicron accounted for 0% of cases in early March . Dr. Rachel Herlihy clarified that is likely an issue with the sample size, saying the state lab only looked at 50 COVID tests for genome sequencing that week.

In COVID milestones, fewer than one million of Colorada’s 5.7 million residents remain unvaccinated. More than two million Coloradans have received booster shots.

You can watch an update from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on FOX31 NOW in the player above.

