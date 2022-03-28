WR Tre'Quan Smith returns to Saints on 2-year deal: report

The Saints' wide receiver now has another member, and it's a familiar one in Tre'Quan Smith.

The 26-year-old has agreed to terms on a new 2-year deal worth a maximum of $6 million, according to a report from NFL Network .

It's a move at a position that has been the topic of debate with the team appearing in need of talent alongside re-signed quarterback Jameis Winston, but to this point it's a group that features the same faces as the 2021 season.

All-Pro kick returner Deonte Harty appears set to return on a tender that will pay $4 million in the form of a 1-year deal. Marquez Callaway remains under contract heading into his third NFL season, but the biggest addition would appear to be Michael Thomas, who missed the entirety of the 2021 season recovering from an ankle injury suffered in the prior season along with surgeries and multiple setbacks.

The team was reportedly in the chase for former Packers receiver Marquez Valdez-Scantling, but he ultimately went to the Kansas City Cheifs on a 3-year, $30 million deal.

The Saints could still be in the market for a wide receiver with some big names including former LSU stars Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. still on the market, and they'll likely be among the teams taking a long look at a stacked WR class in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.

Smith returns to the team that drafted him in the third round out of Central Florida in 2018, a player who's had multiple highlight performances but they could be described as few and far between. In his career he's caught 112 passes for 1,486 yards and 17 touchdowns, and those four seasons have been marred somewhat by a series of injuries that have limited his time on the field. Smith was expected to be a key member of the receiving corps in 2021, but a preseason injury kept him off the field for much of training camp and ultimately limited him to just 11 games and 32 catches for 377 yards and 3 TDs.

The season ended on a high note, however, with a 5-catch, 76-yard performance in a win over the Atlanta Falcons that sent the Saints to the offseason with a 9-8 record and a highlight touchdown grab .

The Saints have yet to make any major splash signings in free agency, but did sign former Jets safety Marcus Maye with Marcus Williams departing to the Baltimore Ravens, and DT/DE Kentavius Street. The team also waved goodbye to longtime left tackle Terron Armstead, who cashed in on a 5-year deal to join the Miami Dolphins.