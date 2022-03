Ross Chastain has now completely validated his rise from humble farmer to NASCAR star. After finishing third at Las Vegas and second the following two weeks, Chastain dominated at Circuit of the Americas and sealed the deal in a dramatic finish to earn his first-ever NASCAR Cup Series victory. And with that win, it now feels as thought the floodgates are open for great things to come. Long regarded as a talented driver who made the most out of lesser equipment, Chastain has now finished no worse than third in the last four races as both he and Trackhouse Racing ascend together to being stock car racing power players.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO