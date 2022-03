No. 1 Oklahoma (27-0, 2-0 Big 12) run-ruled Baylor (17-12, 0-2) 8-0 in five innings on Saturday in the second game of the Sooners’ home series against the Bears. Sophomore right-hander Nicole May stayed resilient in the circle, working her way out of multiple jams en route to a complete game shutout. May tallied five strikeouts and surrendered only four hits in her scoreless outing.

