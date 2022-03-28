ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Former Yale University employee pleads guilty to large computer theft.

By Greg Little
 19 hours ago

New Haven, Conn. (WTIC Radio) -A former Yale University employee has pleaded guilty to fraud and tax offenses related to the theft of 40 million in computer and electronic hardware from the Yale University School of Medicine, according to authorities, including Leonard C. Boyle, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

Jamie Petrone, 42, of Lithia Springs, Georgia, formerly lived in Naugatuck. Officials said as Director of Finance and Administration for the Yale School of Medicine, she ordered or had those working for her, order millions in electronic hardware and have it shipped out of state for money. The thefts began as early as 2013, officials said. They also said she filed false federal tax returns 2013-through 2016. Further they said she failed to file any federal tax returns for 2017-through 2020.

Authorities said she has agreed to forfeit $560,421,14, a 2014 Mercedes-Benz, a 2017 Land Rover, a 2105 Cadillac Escalade, a 2020 Mercedes Benz, a 2016 Cadillac Escalade and a 2018 Dodge Charger.

Petrone has also agreed to liquidate three Connecticut properties she owns or co-owns. She faces a maximum 20 years in prison and will be sentenced June 29th.

IN THIS ARTICLE
