The James Beard Foundation announced the nominees for its national restaurant and chef awards on Wednesday, narrowing down the list of semifinalists announced in February. Seven D.C. chefs and restaurants are among the frontrunners for 2022, down from 13 semifinalists. Often called the “Oscars of American restaurants,” the James Beard Awards are returning this year for the first time since 2019, after taking a two-year break to make its selection process more equitable. (2020’s winning list featured no Black chefs in any category.)

RESTAURANTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO