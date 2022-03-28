ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho Governor Brad Little Signs Bill Investing $325 Million into Water, Agriculture

Big Country News
Big Country News
 19 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

MURTAUGH LAKE, ID - On Monday, March 28, Idaho Governor Brad Little signed another key part of his “Leading Idaho” plan into law. House Bill 769 will invest $325 million in state water infrastructure to aid in the economic vitality of agriculture and rural Idaho. “Water is...

