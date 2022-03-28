ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tre'Quan Smith tests free agency, returns to Saints on 2-year contract

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XrUvd_0esGLgGa00

There we go: the New Orleans Saints are bringing back wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith on a two-year contract valued at $6 million, as first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates, with another $4.5 million available through incentives. But there’s more going on here below the surface. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports that Smith’s deal with the Saints guarantees him just $2 million, which is near the league minimum for someone with his experience as a four-year veteran. Expect the salary cap hit to be minimal.

So Smith is only promised $2 million over the next two years, but he’ll have enough opportunities to earn five times that if he’s healthy and productive. From the team’s perspective, this can’t be the only move at wide receiver — Smith probably is who he appears to be at this point in his career, as a physical blocking specialist who can’t consistently impact the offense. Smith hasn’t shown the extra gear needed to separate from NFL defensive backs or the size to reliably catch the ball when it goes his way. He might be just a guy with a lengthy injury history, having missed 14 regular season games over the last four years, who got little attention in free agency (beyond a visit with the division-rival Atlanta Falcons).

But let’s take a more optimistic view. Smith has struggled to adapt to the role of a possession receiver after impressing as a vertical threat in college at Central Florida, though some of that is due to a late-career Drew Brees being unable to hit him far downfield. Smith put in a lot of work with Jameis Winston last summer and looked to be his go-to receiver once Michael Thomas went out for the season, but a training camp hamstring injury derailed those plans. Maybe he shakes it off and finally breaks out in 2022.

There will be ample opportunities to make a splash. Deonte Harty and Marquez Callaway are the only receivers returning from 2021 with much to talk about; Thomas hasn’t played a game in good health for more than two years. Practice squad holdovers like Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Kevin White, Easop Winston Jr., and Kawaan Baker are also in the mix, as are training camp hopefuls Jalen McCleskey and Kirk Merritt. Smith will need to show more than the 2.2 receptions for 29.1 yards per game he’s averaged in his career, though. The Saints still need another receiver or two to get this offense back on its feet.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dennis Allen says Saints envision Taysom Hill playing tight end in 2022

One of the more curious subplots of the Sean Payton era is continuing on without him: the fate of New Orleans Saints dynamo Taysom Hill, who found mixed success as a quarterback while lining up at a variety of other positions including tight end, slot receiver, and running back. With Dennis Allen having replaced Payton as head coach, there will be a different plan for Hill moving forwards. Allen spoke about the vision for Hill on Tuesday from NFL owners meetings in south Florida.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quan#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#Espn#Nfl Network
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

HC Doug Pederson discusses what OL Tyler Shatley brings to the Jaguars starting lineup

Minutes after Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson finished speaking with reporters at the annual NFL owners meeting, the team’s longest -tenured player, Brandon Linder, elected to retire. The longtime starting center announced the decision via his Instagram after being drafted by the Jags in 2014 and spending his whole career with the franchise.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucky Brooks has two Penn State players taken in latest first-round mock draft

The draft is a month away. Spring ball has begun. You can smell the 2022 season even though we have plenty of time before it starts. As the draft nears, we have seen several Penn State players mocked in the first round over the past few months, and that trend does not appear to be slowing down. Each passing day and week brings updated mock drafts from draft analysts across the country, with reactions to the latest free agent signings and trades and other offseason moves leading to changes on the fly. This week, Bucky Brooks of NFL Network has two...
NFL
FOX Sports

Saints sign veteran QB Dalton as possible Winston backup

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The Saints have signed veteran quarterback Andy Dalton, giving New Orleans a second experienced signal-caller behind returning starter Jameis Winston﻿. Dalton, whose signing was announced Tuesday by Saints general manager Mickey Loomis, is a former starter in Cincinnati and is now with his fourth...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Saints now have one of the highest-paid tight ends in the NFL (and it's Taysom Hill)

Taysom Hill has been a valuable Swiss Army Knife for the New Orleans Saints. The former BYU quarterback has been able to fill many roles in the NFL, taking snaps behind center, serving as a punt return gunner or upback, lining up as a running back, splitting wide as a receiver, and generally doing whatever former coach Sean Payton asked him to do across five years in Louisiana.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill’s big request to Dolphins after trade, revealed

The Miami Dolphins immediately beefed up their wide receiver depth chart when they acquired superstar Tyreek Hill in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. Not only did the Dolphins pay a big price to acquire Hill’s services. but the former Chiefs star was immediately paid like the league’s best wide receiver, as he inked a four-year, $120 million deal with the franchise. However, Hill reportedly wanted something more than just the money. The star wideout made a request of the Dolphins after the trade, as reported by Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers re-sign RB Jeff Wilson to 1-year deal

The 49ers on Tuesday announced free agent running back Jeff Wilson will return to the club on a one-year deal. Wilson originally joined the 49ers as an undrafted rookie in 2018 and carved out a role during that first year. Since then he’s seen sporadic playing time, but he’s been productive when he’s gotten touches.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jose Alvarado reacts to signing four-year contract with Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Jose Alvarado on Tuesday called it a dream come true to sign a standard NBA contract after going undrafted last year out of Georgia Tech. Alvarado, who was previously on a two-way deal, signed a four-year contract worth $6.5 million on Monday. He will reportedly have $3.4 million guaranteed over the next two years after emerging as a key player for the Pelicans recently.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Vikings voted against overtime rule changes

The NFL owners voted and ultimately pushed through the proposed changes to the league’s overtime rules, but according to the Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling, the Minnesota Vikings were opposed to the changes. Per Goessling, a source claimed the team’s only hang-up was the time period for a possible...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyler Murray has been working out at team facility in Tempe

J.J. Watt wants everyone to know that things are not that bad between the Arizona Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray. While the offseason has been marred so far with talk of a conflict about a potential contract extension and questions about Murray’s maturity and future with the team, some have believed that Murray would hold out without a new contract.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

90K+
Followers
138K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy