Film academy condemns Will Smith slap, starts review of Oscars incident

The 2022 Oscars are less than two weeks, and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC are getting creative in their attempts to boost ratings after years prior. The award show will finally have hosts again, with Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes set to be recurring on stage, there will be a Fan Favorite Oscar voted by the internet, and as a recent commercial has revealed, the first live performance of Encanto’s hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” will be part of the telecast. Many young fans will be happy about this, but the internet is not to pleased, per many first reactions.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO