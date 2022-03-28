ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Film academy condemns Will Smith slap, starts review of Oscars incident

By Syndicated Content
kelo.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the...

kelo.com

Comments / 0

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oscars live: 'Dune' wins first Oscar of the night, for sound

“Dune” has won the first Oscar of this year’s ceremony, taking home the sound award in a pre-telecast ceremony. Inside the Dolby Theatre the ceremony is unfolding virtually indistinguishable from the live broadcast. The winners of eight Oscars bestowed in the first hour will be weaved into the main broadcast that begins at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.
MOVIES
WRAL News

List of winners of the 2022 British Academy Film Awards

LONDON — Winners of the 2022 British Academy Film Awards, announced Sunday:. Director — Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”. Supporting Actress -- Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”. Rising Star -- Lashana Lynch. British Debut — Director Jeymes Samuel for “The Harder They Fall”...
MOVIES
SFGate

IATSE Calls Out Academy’s ‘Detrimental’ Decision to Reformat Oscars Telecast

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), the largest union representing behind-the-scenes workers in North America, has joined the growing number of critics expressing their disapproval of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ decision to pre-record eight craft categories at the Oscars. The eight categories to...
ENTERTAINMENT
Fox News

2022 Oscars called out by viewers over COVID joke and more

Even while many are saying the Oscars are on "life support," the 94th Annual Academy Awards was not short of controversy and the internet was set ablaze a few times during the ceremony. Before the show aired at its rightful place, the famed Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, the 2022...
PUBLIC HEALTH
InsideHook

Now We Know the Least Diverse Branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

The branches of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences play a big role in determining which films receive Academy Awards each year. An Oscar can reward a specific element of a film and give that film a claim to fame for years, if not decades. But over the course of the last few years, there’s been an increased level of scrutiny over the Academy’s composition.
MOVIES

