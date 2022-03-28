OSU announces renovations to Boone Pickens Stadium

Jazz Wolfe, Jillian Taylor elected to upcoming editor-in-chief terms. The Daily has elected Jazz Wolfe and Jillian Taylor to serve as its summer and fall-spring editors-in-chief, respectively. Wolfe is a journalism and history of science junior and current culture editor. They have worked with The Daily since fall 2020 and previously served as a culture reporter and assistant culture editor. Taylor, a journalism junior who has worked with The Daily since fall 2019, currently serves as news managing editor. She has also served as a culture reporter, news reporter, news editor, assistant news managing editor and summer editor-in-chief in 2021.
Comments / 2