ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

KVC-Arts 3/20/22 - Guitarist Andy Timmons Release, Electric Truth

KVCR NEWS
KVCR NEWS
 19 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

David Fleming speaks with guitarist Andy Timmons. He started off playing in a band called "Taylor Bay" in the...

www.kvcrnews.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXLY

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evansville, IN
Entertainment
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Entertainment
State
Indiana State
Classic Rock Q107

Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce 2022 Tour Dates

Lynyrd Skynyrd will kick off their 14-date Big Wheels Keep on Turnin' tour in April. The southern rockers will launch the run of shows in Scottsdale, Ariz., on April 9 and conclude on Sept. 23 in Sparks, Nev. Don Felder will join Lynyrd Skynyrd on select dates, along with the Marshall Tucker Band, the Outlaws and the Devon Allman Project on others.
MUSIC
Effingham Radio

Sharon Osbourne To Address Ozzy Osbourne’s Cheating In New Book ‘Coming Home’

Sharon Osbourne is set to address Ozzy Osbourne's cheating in her new book “Coming Home.” According to Loudwire, a description of her book read as follows, “In this, the fourth installment of her autobiography, Sharon details some of the hardest years she's experienced: the anguish of a broken marriage and Ozzy's infidelities, the constant spectre of drug abuse, the loss of friends and betrayal of colleagues and her ongoing battles with mental health crises.”
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

Watch Jane's Addiction leader Perry Farrell front Foo Fighters to sing Been Caught Stealing

Foo Fighters welcomed Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell onstage during their headline appearance at the Lollapalooza festival in Santiago, Chile last week (March 18) for a raprurously-received run through JA classic Been Caught Stealing. Following fan favourite Best Of You, Dave Grohl introduced the audience to the Foo Fighters' special...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Timmons
Person
Alice Cooper
Rolling Stone

Def Leppard Preview New Song ‘Kick’ From Upcoming Album ‘Diamond Star Halos’

Click here to read the full article. Def Leppard are releasing their new LP Diamond Star Halos on May 27th, and you can hear leadoff single “Kick” right now. Diamond Star Halos is the band’s first collection of new songs since 2015’s Def Leppard. They recorded it throughout the two-year pandemic with frontman Joe Elliott in Ireland, bassist Rick Savage in England and guitarists Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell in England, and drummer Rick Allen in the United States. “Without the pressure of timelines or a fixed schedule,” reads a press release, “they poured all of their energy into crafting 15...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The Story Behind The Song: Megadeth’s Peace Sells

Megadeth’s debut album, 1985’s Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good, was recorded on a budget of $8000, and it sounded like it. That record crackled with energy and spite - it was leader Dave Mustaine’s personal fuck-you to his former bandmates in Metallica, who had kicked him out of the band a couple of years earlier for partying too hard.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Hear Ronnie James Dio Sing ‘War Pigs’ Seven Years Before Joining Black Sabbath

You've probably heard a version of Ronnie James Dio singing "War Pigs" with Black Sabbath before, but what about the version from his early band Elf all the way back in 1972?. Yes, such a thing does exist and, for the sake of revisionist history, it offers a brilliant glimpse into just how fit Dio, who would go on to link up with Ritchie Blackmore in Rainbow before his first Sabbath stint, was to front the godfathers of heavy metal in the early '80s.
MUSIC
Classic Rock Q107

Skid Row and Warrant to Launch Live to Rock Summer 2022 Tour

Skid Row and Warrant are hitting the road together this summer on the Live to Rock tour, tapping several of their big-haired, hard-rocking peers for support on various dates. The trek is currently scheduled to begin on April 30 in Ashland, Ky., and conclude on Sept. 15 in Lynn, Mass., though more dates are expected to be announced in the future. You can find more ticketing information via Ticketmaster and see the full list of dates below.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Guitarist#Kvc Arts
AL.com

20 awesome female guitarists and their essential recordings

Guitar gods have nothing on guitar goddesses. For about a hundred years now, women have been doing some of the best, coolest and most interesting guitar playing around. From elemental folk and blues to boundary-pushing metal and R&B. Below are 20 awesome female guitarists and their essential recordings. Of course, there are more than 20 guitar greats who are women. Think of this list as a starting point and shred your way out from here.
MUSIC
103GBF

Strange Mystery Animal Spotted by Ohio River in Kentucky

Photos have surfaced of an unusual-looking animal that was spotted recently near the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky. The poor thing looks like it is having a rough go at life. In fact, it is having such a rough time, that we are not even 100% sure what kind of animal it is. Although, we do have an educated guess...
OWENSBORO, KY
Deadline

Oscars Begin Setting Music Plans For 94th Academy Awards: Travis Barker, DJ Nice, Sheila E, More

Click here to read the full article. The Oscars on Friday set some of the musicians who will perform on the live ABC ceremony on March 27 from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Oscarcast producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan said an “all-star band” will feature the show’s music director Adam Blackstone, blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, percussionist and singer Sheila E. and pianist Robert Glasper. Organizers said an orchestra will also return to the telecast. DJ D-Nice has also been set to perform during the show, and has been tapped to perform at the Academy’s post-Oscar Governors Ball gala. The Samples, a...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
loudersound.com

Ghost's Impera is on course for the band's biggest UK album chart debut ever

Ghost's bombastic, critically acclaimed new record Impera is on course for the band's biggest ever debut in the UK album charts, following its release on Friday. It was revealed today by the Official Charts Company that the fifth studio album from Tobias Forge's spooky crew, their first for four years following the similarly lauded Prequelle, is currently sitting at number two in the UK midweek chart, with only the new album from bedroom pop artist Rex Orange County, Who Cares?, ahead of it.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson Remember Taylor Hawkins: ‘A True Artist to His Very Core’

Click here to read the full article. Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson remembered Taylor Hawkins in a pair of poignant social media posts Saturday, hours after the Foo Fighters drummer’s death at the age of 50. Hawkins and Dave Grohl together delivered the induction speech when the prog-rock legends were welcomed into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013, and the Foo Fighters duo then performed “2112” alongside Rush during the Rock Hall ceremony. “We are so very shocked and saddened to hear the devastating news of the sudden passing of our musical brother Taylor Hawkins,” Lee and Lifeson...
MUSIC
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
414K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy