KVC-Arts 3/20/22 - Guitarist Andy Timmons Release, Electric Truth
David Fleming speaks with guitarist Andy Timmons. He started off playing in a band called "Taylor Bay" in the...www.kvcrnews.org
David Fleming speaks with guitarist Andy Timmons. He started off playing in a band called "Taylor Bay" in the...www.kvcrnews.org
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.https://www.KVCRnews.org
Comments / 0