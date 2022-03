(Griswold) The Griswold golfers will get things rolling with three meets next week. Tiger coach Jason Reynolds says numbers are low on the girls team this year. “We return one letter winner, Linsey Keiser, who is a sophomore. We have five freshmen coming in. A couple of them will be with us full-time and some of them will run track part-time and join us when they can. A couple of them have golf experience so it will help us out this year for sure.”

