A new Call of Duty: Vanguard update has been released and it includes a new playlist that allows players to test things like spawns. Call of Duty: Vanguard has been met with some backlash by fans of the series since its launch. Not only were there some half-baked modes, but the game felt rushed and even incomplete in some areas. Despite the fact it topped sales charts at the end of 2021, Activision was reportedly disappointed in the game's performance, which has possibly led to next year's entry being delayed. Reports suggest that Activision will fill next year's gap with some Call of Duty remasters, but nothing has been confirmed.

