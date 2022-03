A teenager who scaled a tree at an Indianapolis park to rescue a cat he spotted high up in the branches ended up stuck himself and in need of a rescue, officials said. The 17-year-old boy was at Holliday Park on Indianapolis' north side on Saturday at around 5 p.m., when he saw the cat and decided to rescue it by climbing 35 feet into the tree, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

