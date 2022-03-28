ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best selling novel 'Pachinko' goes from page to screen

boisestatepublicradio.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHere & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Soo Hugh, creator and showrunner of the...

www.boisestatepublicradio.org

Pachinko Series Review: Tender, Sublime Korean Immigrant Epic Is One of 2022's Best

Apple TV+'s book adaptation weaves a sweeping, multi-generational family story. It's the gift of stories to take us places we could never go, sometimes to places we've never even considered much at all. That's true of tales of the fantastic but also of stories set in the world we know, whether they're set in some little-visited pocket of civilization, say a small fishing island not far from the Korean port city of Busan, or depict a historical incident that sounds incomprehensible on the page, say the Great Kanto Earthquake of 1923, a catastrophic event in Japan that took the lives of 140,000. The penultimate episode of the first season of Pachinko, an ambitious adaptation of Min Jin Lee's generation-spanning 2017 novel of the same name, brings that catastrophe to life through the eyes of its characters. Then it finds the history within that history, showing how the aftermath of that tragedy gave rise to rumors of Korean immigrants poisoning the drinking water and plotting violent revenge and vigilante mobs determined to kill every Korean they encountered, a dark chapter that's likely unknown to many.
Pachinko review: Is it too soon to crown the best show of 2022?

Watching Pachinko, the Apple TV+ adaptation of Min Jin Lee's bestselling historical novel, I kept thinking about that old Saturday Night Live sketch spoofing overly effusive reviews of The Sopranos. ("The Sopranos will one day replace oxygen as the thing we breathe in order to stay alive," raved the Chicago Tribune.) Apologies in advance if this review veers rhapsodical, but Pachinko — a sprawling, stunning drama chronicling four generations of an immigrant Korean family — is truly "it's time to start tossing around words like 'masterpiece'" TV.
