Aiken County Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman

Buy Now Melissa McNally Keenan (Photo courtesy of the Aiken County Sheriff's Office) Aiken County Sheriff's Office

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance in locating a missing Aiken women.

Family members of Melissa McNally Keenan, 54, reported she was last seen at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

"Melissa was seen walking into the woods near 320 John Scott Road where she has been living since January," the sheriff's office said in a release Monday afternoon.

Keenan is approximately 5’7” tall, 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a dark gray hoodie and black shoes.

"Melissa does have mental health conditions and has suicidal ideology," according to the release.

If anyone has any information about Keenan's whereabouts or has a sighting, contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811 or your local law enforcement agency.

Breaking news. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.