Aiken County Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman

By Alexandra Koch akoch@aikenstandard.com
 19 hours ago
Melissa McNally Keenan (Photo courtesy of the Aiken County Sheriff's Office)

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance in locating a missing Aiken women.

Family members of Melissa McNally Keenan, 54, reported she was last seen at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

"Melissa was seen walking into the woods near 320 John Scott Road where she has been living since January," the sheriff's office said in a release Monday afternoon.

Keenan is approximately 5’7” tall, 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a dark gray hoodie and black shoes.

"Melissa does have mental health conditions and has suicidal ideology," according to the release.

If anyone has any information about Keenan's whereabouts or has a sighting, contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811 or your local law enforcement agency.

Breaking news. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

