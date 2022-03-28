ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10-year-old rapper using music to process grief

By WFTS Staff
 2 days ago
TAMPA, Fla. ( WFTS )— A 10-year-old girl is using music to heal.

Camille Kelley has experienced a lot of trauma and grief in a short time.

"It's been a lot," said Camille

Camille has had to live through a murder trial for her uncle, Ronnie Oneal, who was sentenced to life in prison last year for the murder of his ex-girlfriend and their daughter and for attempting to kill their son.

Camille also just lost her father, Alonzo, in February.

"Before my dad died, he was going to come out with a rapping song," she said.

Camille's mother says she notices a change when her daughter is in the studio.

"She gets in there and she feels like when she's rapping, she's rapping to him," Amber Howard said.

To help cope, Camille has written an original song titled "Letter to my daddy."

While this creative outlet is helping Camille, Howard said the community needs more spaces to help other kids process their grief.

"I'm very proud of her. She took her pain and put it into something else," Howard said.

This story was originally reported by Rochelle Alleyne on abcactionnews.com.

