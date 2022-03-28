ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

Elon Wind Ensemble performs joint concert with Western Alamance High School Symphonic Band

By Department of Music
ELON University
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Elon Wind Ensemble performed a joint concert with the Western Alamance High School Symphonic Band on Thursday, March 24 featuring music from around the country. The side-by-side concert cycle allowed Elon’s undergraduates to work with and mentor area high school musicians in playing...

