A traffic stop in Carson County netted three arrests as well as the confiscation of over four pounds of methamphetamine and 13 pounds of marijuana. On Monday, March 14th, a 2022 Acura TLX was pulled over by a Texas DPS trooper at around 8:50 a.m. for a traffic violation. Authorities say the vehicle was traveling east along Interstate 40 near Conway.

CARSON COUNTY, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO