Infant’s death blamed on car seat straps that were too tight

By Jamie Duffy, Nexstar Media Wire
 19 hours ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. ( WANE ) – An Indiana woman has been charged with neglect after her infant boy died from what court documents say were car seat straps that were too tight.

By the time emergency personnel were called, the baby had blood coming from his nose and mouth and appeared to be bluish in color, according to court documents. His mother, Megan Ford, 35, said he’d been “a little fussy” when she put him in his car seat.

Life saving measures were taken on baby Kai, according to a probable cause affidavit, but to no avail. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Ford was charged Friday with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, a felony. Court documents show she has a court hearing Tuesday.

Injuries to the baby, who weighed 8 pounds, 2 oz. at his wellness check days prior to his death, appeared to be because the buckles and straps on his car seat were too tight, court documents said.

On May 26, 2021 around 11:14 a.m., Ford noticed that her son was unresponsive after driving 12 to 15 minutes from her house to her mother’s in Yoder. Ford thought her son had fallen asleep, Detective Corporal Gabe Furnish of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department wrote in the probable cause.

During a police interview, Ford said her son weighed 4 pounds, 14 oz at birth and she hadn’t adjusted the car seat straps since they left the hospital because she didn’t know how to adjust them. The Graco car seat was a gift from her mother, she added, and she planned on getting her mother to help her with the adjustment the day the baby died.

An autopsy revealed a bruise on the baby’s abdomen area that matched up perfectly to where the buckles would have been strapped when he was placed in to the car seat, court documents said. Dr. Kent Harshbarger said the blood from his mouth and nose could have been from his lungs due to the pressure of the asphyxiation. The cause of death was listed as “probable mechanical asphyxia due to chest and abdomen compression.”

The baby also had five broken ribs that Harshbarger didn’t believe could be attributed to CPR, but he couldn’t rule that out, court documents said.

Ford said she knew the straps were tight two days prior when she took Kai to his doctor’s appointment. She demonstrated and explained how she’d have to move his lower body down into the seat to get the straps over his shoulders, court documents said. Furnish brought up an owner’s manual on an internet search, court documents said.

The baby’s father, Quentin Hoskins, told Furnish that he’d had a conversation with Ford about the straps getting too tight when he put the baby in the car seat a couple days prior to his death.

“I could barely get him in the car seat,” Hoskins said. Hoskins said the baby was his first child and said neither he nor Ford knew how to adjust the straps. Ford said she threw away the box and instructions after she removed the car seat from the box.

Ford was released from the Allen County Jail Friday on a $10,000 bond, a jail spokesman said.

WHIO Dayton

Parents and grandmother charged in infant’s death

TREVOSE, Pa. — Police in Pennsylvania have charged a mother, father and grandmother after a four-month-old baby died and fentanyl was found in the infant’s system. Bensalem police told WPVI officers were called to a home in Trevose on Jan. 7 for a baby in cardiac arrest. At the time, officers took the child to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman ‘eaten by guilt’ after toddler son falls out of first floor window in Mother’s Day accident

The mum of a toddler who fell from a first floor bedroom in his home the night before Mother’s Day has said the guilt is “eating her alive”. The 18-month-old woke up in his cot and climbed onto his parents’ bed over the headboard and then fell onto the street in Richmond Hill, Leeds. Mum Mikaela Chubb spent the whole of Mother’s Day in the hospital while her son was being seen to and said “it’s so hard being a parent sometimes”. She added: “The window is locked 99% of the time but due to the sunny weather the room...
ACCIDENTS
Fox 59

Man found apparently shot to death outside of east side home

IMPD is investigating after a man's body was found on the street on the east side. Man found apparently shot to death outside of east …. High gas prices? No problem. Hoosiers are seeking …. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: March 22, 2022. Donation helps first responders with non-verbal...
INDIANA STATE
Chattanooga Daily News

Toddler is fighting for his life after he went into cardiac arrest, which stopped his heart for around 12 minutes, because he swallowed a rock while playing at daycare

The 2-year-old child is fighting for his life after he swallowed a rock at daycare, his family said. The boy went from playing at daycare to fighting for his life, his parents said. Medical personnel were already performing CPR when they arrived at the daycare. Doctors told the parents that after swallowing the rock, their son went into cardiac arrest, which stopped his heart for around four minutes. His heart stopped again for 8 minutes after he was taken to hospital.
RELATIONSHIPS
KKTV

Get your child’s car seat checked by professionals Tuesday to prevent child death and injury in car crashes

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - You can get your child’s car seat checked by professionals on Tuesday in southern Colorado to prevent child death and injury in car crashes. Safe Kids Colorado Springs and Fountain Fire Department will be conducting free car seat safety checks Tuesday from 3-6 p.m. at Fountain Fire Station # 1 on 811 N. Santa Fe Ave. in Fountain.
FOUNTAIN, CO
WSB Radio

1 person killed in early morning Atlanta apartment fire

ATLANTA — One person is dead after an early morning apartment fire in southwest Atlanta. The fire started around 6:40 a.m. at a building off Joseph E. Boone and Chappell Road. Atlanta Fire Battalion Chief Derek Hullender confirmed they found one person dead inside the building. This is a...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS News

Former Tennessee nurse RaDonda Vaught found guilty in woman's death after accidentally injecting her with wrong drug

A former Tennessee nurse has been found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of a patient who was accidentally given the wrong medication, a jury found. RaDonda Vaught, 37, was also found guilty Friday of gross neglect of an impaired adult in a case that has fixed the attention of patient safety advocates and nurses' organizations around the country.
TENNESSEE STATE
