All they do is win at Murrow

Joan Joyce, a prolific softball player who famously struck out both Ted Williams and Hank Aaron, passed away on Saturday. She was 81 years old. Joyce was just 13 when she joined the Raybestos Brakettes, a professional softball team based in Connecticut. Over the next 20 seasons, split between the Brakettes and the Orange Lionettes, Joyce compiled a 753-42 record with 150 no-hitters and 50 perfect games. Her ERA was .09. She also routinely led the league with a .400-plus average and once pitched 45 consecutive scoreless innings in a 24-hour span during a national tournament.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO