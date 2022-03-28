ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All they do is win at Murrow

Brooklyn Daily Eagle
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThey don’t run or pass. They probably don’t even sweat. And for sure, there’s not a ball to be found in play. Boy oh boy do they ever win. The Edward R. Murrow chess team has won eight national championships, 18 state titles and 21 City...

The Spun

College Basketball World Stunned By Doug Edert Admission

Doug Edert of Saint Peter’s had a shocking food take on Sunday afternoon when he spoke with ESPN. Edert confirmed to Jeremy Schaap of Outside The Lines that he doesn’t eat sandwiches. It doesn’t matter if it’s one from Chick-Fil-A, a Philly cheesesteak, or just a simple roast beef sandwich from the grocery store.
Softball legend Joyce, who famously K'd Ted Williams and Hank Aaron, dies

Joan Joyce, a prolific softball player who famously struck out both Ted Williams and Hank Aaron, passed away on Saturday. She was 81 years old. Joyce was just 13 when she joined the Raybestos Brakettes, a professional softball team based in Connecticut. Over the next 20 seasons, split between the Brakettes and the Orange Lionettes, Joyce compiled a 753-42 record with 150 no-hitters and 50 perfect games. Her ERA was .09. She also routinely led the league with a .400-plus average and once pitched 45 consecutive scoreless innings in a 24-hour span during a national tournament.
The Staten Island Advance

Remembering Bob Steele: McKee/S.I. Tech announces the creation of baseball scholarship in his legendary name

McKee/Staten Island Tech is doing its part in making sure legendary baseball coach and athletic director Bob Steele’s name will be remembered for years to come. John Woodman Sr., a former McKee HS teacher and Steele’s close friend, informed the Advance/SILive.com that MSIT’s baseball program will award an annual $2,000 scholarship to a Seagulls senior who is planning to attend college.
