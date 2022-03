STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three men who are suspected in a string of thefts that took place a few weeks ago. According to the Stafford Sheriff’s Office, between February 27 and March 9, seven reports of thefts were made in the Hartwood area of Stafford. Tools and […]

STAFFORD COUNTY, VA ・ 8 DAYS AGO