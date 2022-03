Apple has released iOS 15.4, a major new update for the iPhone.It brings a range of features, including the option to use Face ID while wearing a mask.It also adds Universal Control, which was first unveiled almost a year ago at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, but then failed to appear in software since. It now appears to be ready.The feature allows Macs and iPads to be controlled together, using the same mouse and keyboard and allowing for a continuous experience of moving between the two.Siri also has a new voice. Apple has said specifically that it is aimed at being...

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO