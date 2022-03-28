ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

ChamberSOUTH celebrates Women’s History Month with the Honorable Daniella Levine Cava, First Female Mayor of Miami-Dade County

By Community News Releases
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn honor of Women’s History Month, a celebration of women’s contributions to history, culture and society, ChamberSOUTH hosted the Honorable Daniella Levine Cava, Miami Dade County’s first female Mayor, as guest speaker on March 16th, 2022. In addition to a fireside chat between Mayor Cava and ChamberSOUTH President and CEO, Brittnie...

