ChamberSOUTH celebrates Women’s History Month with the Honorable Daniella Levine Cava, First Female Mayor of Miami-Dade County
In honor of Women’s History Month, a celebration of women’s contributions to history, culture and society, ChamberSOUTH hosted the Honorable Daniella Levine Cava, Miami Dade County’s first female Mayor, as guest speaker on March 16th, 2022. In addition to a fireside chat between Mayor Cava and ChamberSOUTH President and CEO, Brittnie...communitynewspapers.com
Comments / 0