Explore Science Doodles with Our Science Doodle Coloring Page

On Good Things Utah this morning – Now dog doodles can leap off the page and into your home. On Wednesday, Pedigree launched Rescue Doodles, a new program that turns drawings into real-life, adoptable dogs. Pedigree created the program to offer children an engaging role in the pet adoption process. Rescue Doodles uses AI technology and a machine learning model to match kids’ drawings of their dream dogs with similar-looking dogs available for adoption locally with help from Adopt-a-Pet.com. Families looking for a pup, or who are just interested in trying the program, can take part in Rescue Doodles by texting ‘Doodle’ to 717-670-6675, after which parents can send a picture of their child’s dream dog drawing and receive information about doppelganger dogs looking for homes at rescues nearby. The Rescue Doodles program is available through April 30.

UTAH STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO