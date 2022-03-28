ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Explore Science Doodles with Our Science Doodle Coloring Page

By Monica S
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

We have the cutest original science doodles today that you can color or be inspired to create your own doodles. These science coloring pages are all sorts of science related doodles that will transport you straight to the lab…no lab coat required. Kids of all ages will have fun coloring these...

kidsactivitiesblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXAN

Best Harry Potter shower curtain

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Shower curtains provide a dramatic backdrop for any bathroom’s design. As the largest piece of decor in the room, they draw your eye and set the tone for the day. If you want to create a magical space without much effort, a Harry Potter shower curtain can transport everyone in your home to an otherworldly location.
HOME & GARDEN
Boomer Magazine

Jumble Word Puzzles to Share

Play the Jumble word puzzles to share – unscramble the words and the humorous bonus answer. Start with the Jumble for Kids as a warm-up, or share the challenge with a favorite youngster. Build your brain. Mental exercises and games, like the Jumble puzzles, can expand vocabulary, strengthen word...
KIDS
ARTnews

Google Doodle Honors Rosa Bonheur, Trailblazing 19th-Century Realist Painter

Click here to read the full article. Today’s Google Doodle celebrates the 200th anniversary of artist Rosa Bonheur’s birthday, a trailblazing Frenchwoman who would become the darling of the English art scene for her Realist paintings of animals. As a young woman, Bonheur was encouraged to paint. She spent her days in abattoirs and fields studying her animal subjects, and by the time she was in her early 30s, she had become famous for her painting The Horse Fair (ca. 1852–55), which now hangs in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The success of this work launched her career...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science Book#Plants And Animals#Science Experiments#Doodle
Simplemost

Program Finds Adoptable Dogs Based On Kids’ Doodles

If your kids are dreaming of adding a furry friend to the family, they’ve probably taken crayon or pencil to paper to draw their vision of the perfect family pet. Now, a clever new program will help them find their ideal pet — while also helping a shelter dog find their forever home — based on their sketch.
ANIMALS
MySanAntonio

Who was Emma Godoy, today's doodle in Mexico?

Emma Godoy was a Mexican poet, writer and essayist born in the city of Guanajuato on March 25, 1918. She was the youngest of 15 children and since she was a child she was fascinated by the stories, tales and stories that her nanny told her then and that They would lay the foundation for her writing career. After studying pedagogy, philosophy and psychology at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) Godoy was a teacher at the Superior Normal School and at the Cloister of Sor Juana.
ENTERTAINMENT
CNET

Google Doodle Celebrates French Artist Rosa Bonheur's 200th Birthday

Two centuries ago, the educational opportunities available to women in the art world were limited. But art seemed to be in Rosa Bonheur's blood. Born into a family of painters, the French artist was sketching with pencil and paper before she could talk. With the encouragement and tutelage of her father, a landscape and portrait painter, Bonheur became one of the most important female painters of the 19th century.
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Science
ABC 4

Adorable dog doodles that can become a real life pet

On Good Things Utah this morning – Now dog doodles can leap off the page and into your home. On Wednesday, Pedigree launched Rescue Doodles, a new program that turns drawings into real-life, adoptable dogs. Pedigree created the program to offer children an engaging role in the pet adoption process. Rescue Doodles uses AI technology and a machine learning model to match kids’ drawings of their dream dogs with similar-looking dogs available for adoption locally with help from Adopt-a-Pet.com. Families looking for a pup, or who are just interested in trying the program, can take part in Rescue Doodles by texting ‘Doodle’ to 717-670-6675, after which parents can send a picture of their child’s dream dog drawing and receive information about doppelganger dogs looking for homes at rescues nearby. The Rescue Doodles program is available through April 30.
UTAH STATE
yankodesign.com

This minimalist coffee maker ditches all of the frills for a single-button operation

Muuto is a minimalist coffee maker made from ceramic steel that operates with the click of a single button. For all that coffee provides to get us through hectic workdays and our busy lives, sometimes all we need is a no-frills coffeemaker that even our sleepy brains can operate. Plus, when all the extra mechanics and crowded control panels are out of the equation, minimalist coffee makers just look better in modern homes.
FOOD & DRINKS
Herald Community Newspapers

Classes come together for inspirational doodling lesson

Ilene Fox, a second-grade teacher at Norman J. Levy Lakeside Elementary School in Merrick, never expected her husband, Allan, to die last December. Allan always had a knack for art and music, and last summer he published a book called “Doodles Volume One,” on the power of inspirational doodling, hoping to spread a positive message through simple drawings.
MERRICK, NY
Fast Company

How the color of your office will influence a return to work, according to science

Color influences our daily lives far more than we think it does. Academic studies and our own unique experiences have proven that color is a powerful psychological tool that affects the way we feel and perceive the world around us. Translating this into the workplace environment allows us as designers to work alongside organizations to leverage color associations for the greater good of staff. As companies map out their return to the office strategy, those that choose either a full-time or hybrid return are evaluating how color will take hold of productivity and company culture.
SCIENCE
DFW Community News

DIY Eyeball Ice Cubes – Funny Prank

We are always looking for fun April Fool’s pranks for kids and love the idea of making your own eyeball ice cubes. These are simple to make and work year round for fun. In fact, using these at Halloween could be a great idea. You can make these eyeball...
LIFESTYLE
30Seconds

Toilet Paper Tube Crafts: Fun Springtime Bugs Craft Project for Kids

For the ladybug, cover the toilet paper tube with black construction paper or color with a black marker. Cut wings and bowtie from red construction paper, head and antenna from black construction paper and eyes from white construction paper (you could also use wiggle eyes). Add dots or hearts to the wings with the black marker. Glue everything on.
LIFESTYLE
NME

Producer and composer Mira Calix has died

Acclaimed producer, composer, and multi-disciplinary artist Mira Calix has died, her label Warp Records has confirmed. She was 52 years old. In a statment, Warp said: “We are devastated to learn about the death of our dear Mira Calix (Born Chantal Passamonte). “Mira was not only a hugely talented...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laura Jackson: ‘I was only going to buy my children wooden toys’

The first thing Laura Jackson wants me to know is that she didn’t study interior design. “I’m not an interior designer, I’m just a very passionate interior obsessive,” she laughs. We’re speaking over the phone ahead of the launch of her new More4 show, The Great Big Tiny Design Challenge.Presented by ex-Bake Off host Sandi Toksvig, Jackson is one of two judges on the show alongside world-record holding micro-sculptor Dr Willard Wigan MBE. The show delves into the world of miniacs - producers of miniatures - where crafters turn a derelict mini-mansion into the “ultimate fantasy house”.“When I got approached...
HOME & GARDEN
ARTnews

The Best Charcoal Paper Sheets for Intricate Drawings

Click here to read the full article. When it comes to charcoal paper, what you seek is a mid-weight, slightly textured paper that will not only hold up under thicker drawing pigments but also allow the material itself to truly shine. What’s more, charcoal paper is often used for for other dry mediums, due to its slightly more stylized nature. We’ve rounded up the best of the best charcoal paper sheets below. Brought to you by the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world, ARTnews Recommends helps you make the choice that suits you best from products in...
SHOPPING
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
30K+
Followers
82K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy