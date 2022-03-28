ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Former Michigan troop leader arraigned on sex abuse charges

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — A former troop leader has been arraigned on multiple charges stemming from Michigan’s review of child sexual abuse lawsuits against the Boy Scouts of America.

Mark Chapman, 51, appeared Monday in Roseville District Court on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and eight counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Chapman is accused of sexually assaulting two boys at the time he was a scoutmaster in the Detroit suburb, where he also worked in and attended The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Starting in 2000, one victim was abused at the church — where the troop sometimes met — and other places from the time he was 13 or 14 until he was 17, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

The second victim was assaulted for years beginning when he was about 11.

The Michigan charges were announced March 9, before Chapman’s parole from a New York prison where he served more than nine years for child abuse convictions there. A victim in New York also is one of the alleged victims in Michigan, The Macomb Daily of Mount Clemens reported Monday.

Chapman was ordered jailed Monday. He faces an April 6 probable cause conference and April 13 preliminary examination.

Samuel Bennett, Chapman’s attorney, declined to comment Monday and said he was waiting on police reports.

The attorney general’s office and the Michigan State Police last year launched a joint review of what now are 5,000 civil claims forwarded by the Boy Scouts. A completed review of 550 claims resulted in roughly 60 inquiries being sent to state police for further investigation.

The Boy Scouts in February reached a tentative settlement with a bankruptcy committee representing more than 80,000 men who say they were molested as children by Scout leaders and others. All told, the compensation fund would total more than $2.6 billion, which would be the largest aggregate sex abuse settlement in U.S. history.

