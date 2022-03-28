10 Times Jada Pinkett Smith's Hair And Makeup Set It Off On The Red Carpet

It was designed to be like “liquid foundation in a stick.”. It is no secret that TikTok has now become the go to app when it comes to finding new make-up and beauty products to get into. To this day, the #makeup hashtag counts 232 billion (!) views on the app, with users making products such as purple blush grow in popularity. The recent beauty item to go viral is Basma Beauty’s foundation stick. Sold in a shiny, hot pink tube, the foundation comes in 40 shades. The product was designed to include all skin types, as well as all skin tones. There are four shade ranges to choose from – deep, tan, medium and light – as well as three undertone ranges available – cool, neutral, warm – guaranteeing you to find the perfect shade.

MAKEUP ・ 6 DAYS AGO