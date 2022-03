Aaron Hickey is revelling in his first taste of senior international football after making his Scotland debut in last Thursday’s friendly against Poland.The 19-year-old Bologna wing-back earned his maiden call-up for this month’s double-header and has loved the experience so far.“I was a wee bit shocked when I saw I was in the squad,” Hickey said in an interview with the Scottish Football Association. “I was trying to stay calm, but I was like, ‘This is mental’. It’s just an amazing achievement.“It’s been good meeting all the boys. There are obviously some top players in there, so it’s nice to...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO