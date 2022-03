Eric Smith, who faces 21 months in federal prison and 10 state felonies, is now dealing with the prospect of losing his Macomb County pension. Macomb Circuit Visiting Judge Nanci Grant on Friday granted the state Attorney General’s Office request to freeze Smith’s pension of $6,900 per month, or $82,800 a year, which he has been receiving for two years, based on his current state charges and federal conviction for obstruction of justice.

MACOMB COUNTY, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO