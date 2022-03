Amazon has a presence in virtually every industry these days, but its expansions into gaming have been significant. In addition to being one of the biggest gaming retailers, it owns the streaming platform Twitch, it's in the process of launching a gaming subscription service called Luna, and it was revealed in the 2021 Twitch security breach that Amazon has plans to launch its own PC gaming platform which has been codenamed "Vapor." Amazon's presence isn't all distribution though. Amazon Game Studios is bringing new games into the world as well. The studio had a bit of a rocky start with various canceled games, but it has now had a hand in two immensely popular new titles. the first being the MMORPG "New World" which the studio published and co-developed with Double Helix Games, and the second is "Lost Ark" which was developed by Smilegate RPG and published by Amazon Games.

BUSINESS ・ 21 HOURS AGO