ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nick Lachey Reaches Into Paparazzo’s Car, Tries To Take Her Phone Away

By Donny Meacham
Q 96.1
Q 96.1
 19 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Nick Lachey apparently lost his cool on a paparazzo during a night out with his wife Vanessa. The former boy band star was heading back to his hotel when he reportedly got into a tense altercation with a photographer. On Monday (Mar. 28), TMZ shared a clip of the...

q961.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jaden Smith responds after Will Smith hits Chris Rock at the Oscars

Jaden Smith has responded on Twitter after his father, Best Actor-winner Will Smith, struck Chris Rock on stage during the Oscars.Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary when he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance.“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” he quipped in an apparent reference to the actor’s shaved head. The Red Table Talk host, who has spoken candidly about her hair loss from alopecia in the past, was seen rolling her eyes at the comment.Will then walked onstage and struck the comedian, yelling “keep my wife’s name out...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Lachey
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
CinemaBlend

Britney Spears Opens Up About The Day Her Dad Sat Her Down To Tell Her He Was Taking Over Her Life

Britney Spears recently regained her freedom in November 2021 when a judge deemed her conservatorship “no longer required,” putting an end to the control her father had over her finances, personal life and medical decisions. However, the pop star still feels the effects of what she’s described as her family’s abuse that occurred over the course of the 13-year conservatorship. Spears recently recalled the day her father Jamie Spears informed her that he was becoming her conservator, and the effect it had on her.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Janet Jackson Rocks Sweats As She’s Pictured In Public For The 1st Time In Nearly A Year

Janet Jackson was dressed super casual while out and about in London on March 10. It’s her first public outing since her highly watched tell-all documentary came out. Janet Jackson, 55, took a stroll in Central London on Thursday, March 10, marking the first time the superstar’s been seen in public in nearly one year. The “Rhythm Nation” hitmaker was photographed all smiles while exiting a florist shop in England’s capital where she now lives. Janet, whose life was showcased in the new tell-all documentary on Lifetime and A&E, was dressed in a casual black sweatshirt and matching sweatpants. She also rocked a gray scarf, a black head scarf, black sunglasses, and a pair of white sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Sam Asghari & Britney Spears’ Age Difference: Why The Age Gap Is Not A Problem For Them

The pop superstar and her fiancé have a total of 12 years between their birthdays. Find out how the happy couple use it as a strength in their relationship!. Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari are the It couple causing fans to have the ultimate relationship goals. The pop superstar, 40, has made it clear she’s found the man of her dreams, while the hunky actor, 28, can’t stop gushing about the love of his life. The adorable couple have been a rock for each other over the years, especially during the tough times with Britney’s conservatorship and her estranged family. With such an incredible bond, it’s obvious the 12-year age difference between the two hasn’t been a hamper on their relationship — it’s actually something they embrace!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Zendaya Googling Her Own Net Worth Went Viral On TikTok, And Her Answer Is Delightful

There are only a few people who can say they are universally known and recognized simply by their given name. Zendaya joined the likes of Beyoncé and Madonna in this regard a few years ago when she was making a name for herself outside of her work as Disney kid. Today, she's easily one of the biggest names in the world, so it would makes sense that her net worth is up there. Interestingly, a viral video showed the star googling the info herself, and her reaction was nothing short of delightful.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Ok Magazine

Janelle Brown's Son Garrison Pays Reality Star A Visit After Moving Out Of Family Home Over Dad Kody Brown's Strict Restrictions

It's safe to say Janelle Brown had a good weekend after her son Garrison paid the reality star a visit following his big move out of their family home. On Sunday, February 27, the Sister Wives star took to Instagram to reveal her and Kody Brown's kid stopped by to give her and their pets some love. Sharing a photo of her pups cuddling up to Garrison, she wrote: "The pups love when Garrison comes to play. Even Bryn who is acting like she doesn't notice him was mauling him just a minute ago," adding a dog and pink heart emoji.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

'Black-ish' Star Anthony Anderson's Wife Alvina Stewart Files For Divorce

Anthony Anderson's wife, Alvina, has filed for divorce, ending their 22-year marriage. According to court documents obtained by TMZ ... Alvina filed on Friday in Los Angeles and is requesting spousal support from Anthony. She also checked the box to block the court's ability to award any support to Anthony ... and also wants him to pay for her attorney fees.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Q 96.1

Q 96.1

Presque Isle, ME
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
700K+
Views
ABOUT

Q 96.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy