Nick Lachey Reaches Into Paparazzo’s Car, Tries To Take Her Phone Away

The pop superstar and her fiancé have a total of 12 years between their birthdays. Find out how the happy couple use it as a strength in their relationship!. Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari are the It couple causing fans to have the ultimate relationship goals. The pop superstar, 40, has made it clear she’s found the man of her dreams, while the hunky actor, 28, can’t stop gushing about the love of his life. The adorable couple have been a rock for each other over the years, especially during the tough times with Britney’s conservatorship and her estranged family. With such an incredible bond, it’s obvious the 12-year age difference between the two hasn’t been a hamper on their relationship — it’s actually something they embrace!

CELEBRITIES ・ 24 DAYS AGO