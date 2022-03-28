DRONEDEK Names CFO

BLOOMINGTON — Heartland Bank and Trust Company proudly announces Bob Beverage has been named Chief Information Officer. Having joined the bank in 2009 as a Network Administrator, Bob has most recently served as IT Director overseeing Networking and Information Technology. As Chief Information Officer, Bob will continue to oversee...
CURLF - Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. That is certainly a job I would not wanted handed to me. Poor guy must have drawn the short straw and told to make apple juice from lemons. A C level executive abruptly leaving the company is not a good sign! I can't wait to see Stone Fox spin this one as good news on his 9th article explaining why Curaleaf is a good investment!
CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD) has appointed Ian Patel as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of the company, effective Mar. 11, 2022. Mr. Patel has extensive experience as a financial leader, having held several executive roles in the energy sector and investment companies. Most recently, he served as Consultant CFO for Maxwell Financial Labs.
Kimberly-Clark Corp. KMB, +1.44% said Tuesday that Chief Financial Officer Maria Henry will retire from the company. She joined in 2015 and will stay on in an advisory capacity until September 1. Nelson Urdaneta, currently treasure at Mondelez International Inc. MDLZ,. +0.36%. will succeed Henry after Kimberly-Clark's earnings call on...
Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) has appointed industry veteran Marc Montagner as its new CFO. Montagner, who most recently served as CFO and Chief Risk Officer at Endurance International, will take the new role on Apr. 04, 2022. He will be based in the Cerence Burlington, Massachusetts headquarters and will report to Cerence CEO, Stefan Ortmanns.
Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) announced that Glenn Whaley, CPA, who has served as VP Finance, Principal Financial and Accounting Officer since April 2020, has been promoted to CFO position. He has 30+ years of experience in accounting and finance and is with the company since 2019. "With numerous important data readouts expected...
Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) appointed Ryan Dickinson as CFO and President, Katie Lever as COO and chief legal officer and Matt Clemenson as Chief Revenue Officer. Ryan served as acting CFO since 2021 and earlier served as president & COO since 2018; while Katie with 25-years of legal and executive experience she has served as Chief Legal Officer since 2021.
(Reuters) - FedEx Corp on Monday named its operating chief, Raj Subramaniam, as the new chief executive officer effective June 1, succeeding company founder Fred Smith, who started the global delivery conglomerate with more than a dozen planes in the 1970’s. Subramaniam, 54, joined FedEx in 1991 and is...
