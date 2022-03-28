ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

DRONEDEK Names CFO

By Reed Parker
Inside Indiana Business
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIndianapolis-based DRONEDEK Corp. has named Jackie Byers chief...

www.insideindianabusiness.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Pantagraph

Business Achievements: Heartland Bank names Bob Beverage CFO

BLOOMINGTON — Heartland Bank and Trust Company proudly announces Bob Beverage has been named Chief Information Officer. Having joined the bank in 2009 as a Network Administrator, Bob has most recently served as IT Director overseeing Networking and Information Technology. As Chief Information Officer, Bob will continue to oversee...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Seeking Alpha

Curaleaf names Neil Davidson as interim CFO

CURLF - Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. That is certainly a job I would not wanted handed to me. Poor guy must have drawn the short straw and told to make apple juice from lemons. A C level executive abruptly leaving the company is not a good sign! I can't wait to see Stone Fox spin this one as good news on his 9th article explaining why Curaleaf is a good investment!
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

CEA Industries appoints Ian Patel as CFO

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD) has appointed Ian Patel as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of the company, effective Mar. 11, 2022. Mr. Patel has extensive experience as a financial leader, having held several executive roles in the energy sector and investment companies. Most recently, he served as Consultant CFO for Maxwell Financial Labs.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Kimberly-Clark names Mondelez vet as CFO

Kimberly-Clark Corp. KMB, +1.44% said Tuesday that Chief Financial Officer Maria Henry will retire from the company. She joined in 2015 and will stay on in an advisory capacity until September 1. Nelson Urdaneta, currently treasure at Mondelez International Inc. MDLZ,. +0.36%. will succeed Henry after Kimberly-Clark's earnings call on...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Business
Indianapolis, IN
Business
Seekingalpha.com

Cerence taps industry veteran Marc Montagner as CFO

Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) has appointed industry veteran Marc Montagner as its new CFO. Montagner, who most recently served as CFO and Chief Risk Officer at Endurance International, will take the new role on Apr. 04, 2022. He will be based in the Cerence Burlington, Massachusetts headquarters and will report to Cerence CEO, Stefan Ortmanns.
BURLINGTON, MA
Seekingalpha.com

Immunic promotes internal candidate to CFO role

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) announced that Glenn Whaley, CPA, who has served as VP Finance, Principal Financial and Accounting Officer since April 2020, has been promoted to CFO position. He has 30+ years of experience in accounting and finance and is with the company since 2019. "With numerous important data readouts expected...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Lottery.com picks internal candidates for CFO, COO role

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) appointed Ryan Dickinson as CFO and President, Katie Lever as COO and chief legal officer and Matt Clemenson as Chief Revenue Officer. Ryan served as acting CFO since 2021 and earlier served as president & COO since 2018; while Katie with 25-years of legal and executive experience she has served as Chief Legal Officer since 2021.
LOTTERY
Reuters

FedEx names Raj Subramaniam as CEO, replacing founder Fred Smith

(Reuters) - FedEx Corp on Monday named its operating chief, Raj Subramaniam, as the new chief executive officer effective June 1, succeeding company founder Fred Smith, who started the global delivery conglomerate with more than a dozen planes in the 1970’s. Subramaniam, 54, joined FedEx in 1991 and is...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy