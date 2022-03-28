ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Four-star defensive end set to visit Auburn

By River Wells
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iRzQ8_0esFrXdA00

Four-star defensive end Hunter Osbourne is set to visit The Plains on Wednesday.

Osborne, who will be a part of the 2023 class, had Auburn in a list of his final 10 schools he posted to Twitter on March 14. An Alabama native, the Tigers will likely hope to get a home-state boost in their pursuit of Osborne as he arrives on campus.

Osborne is a traditional edge rusher who typically operates in the three-point stance. His large size makes him very difficult to block, and he does well to wrap up his tackles when he gets into the backfield. Auburn has offered 15 edge rushers and 28 defensive linemen for the 2023 class, and Osborne could be a part of a large-scale effort to bolster the Tigers’ front seven if he decides to come to Auburn.

Hunter Osborne’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position

247 4 113 13 10

Rivals 4 131 13 14

ESPN – – – –

On3 Recruiting 4 105 13 16

247 Composite 4 113 12 18

Vitals

Hometown Trussville, Alabama

Projected Position Defensive end

Height 6’3″

Weight 250

Class 2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on Oct. 9, 2021
  • visit planned for March 30, 2021

Offers

  • Auburn
  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Clemson
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • LSU

Crystal Ball

No crystal ball predictions

Film

Contact/Follow us @AuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions.

Follow River on Twitter: @riverhwells

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

90K+

Followers

138K+

Posts

34M+

Views

Follow USA TODAY Sports Media Group and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star DL from Georgia shows favor for Dan Lanning and the Ducks

Not only did the Oregon Ducks get a dynamic up-and-coming head coach when hiring Dan Lanning from the Georgia Bulldogs this last offseason, but they also got one of the best recruiters in the south to bring his talents to the pacific northwest. Lanning’s overhaul of the Oregon staff and decision to fill out the ranks with elite recruiters has paid dividends so far, especially when it comes to players from SEC country. It seems that now more than ever, the Ducks are making the cut for a number of highly-rated players from states like Georgia, Alabama, and Florida, all of...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
WSB Radio

3 Georgia football storylines worth paying for, G-Day tickets go on sale

Georgia football fans wanting to get their first look at the Bulldogs’ 2022 team can purchase tickets for the annual G-Day Game. The spring scrimmage, which typically pits the first-team offense against the first team defense, takes place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 16. The game will also be televised on ESPN2 and broadcast on radio via Georgia Bulldog Sports Network affiliates.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 CB Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. visits Alabama

Dre Kirkpatrick is a name that carries plenty of weight around the Alabama Football program. So how about his son, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.?. 2024 cornerback Kirkpatrick recently visited the Crimson Tide and shared a picture of him at the Alabama facilities on his Twitter. The young cornerback does not seem...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Basketball World Stunned By Doug Edert Admission

Doug Edert of Saint Peter’s had a shocking food take on Sunday afternoon when he spoke with ESPN. Edert confirmed to Jeremy Schaap of Outside The Lines that he doesn’t eat sandwiches. It doesn’t matter if it’s one from Chick-Fil-A, a Philly cheesesteak, or just a simple roast beef sandwich from the grocery store.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tide 100.9 FM

Arch Manning Returns to Tuscaloosa This Weekend

Five-star 2023 quarterback Arch Manning is returning to Tuscaloosa for another visit during the first weekend in April. Manning is the No. 1 recruit in the country on both Rivals.com and 247sports.com and largely believed to have his list of landing spots down to Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Tigers#Espn#Film Auburn University#Wareagle
WGAU

UGA: tickets for Bulldogs spring game are now available

The University of Georgia says tickets for the G-Day spring football game are now available. The April 16 game that puts the wraps on spring practice for the defending national champions will be televised on ESPN 2. Tickets for those who want to be in Sanford Stadium on the Saturday before Easter are $5 each and can be purchased digitally.
ATHENS, GA
WSAV News 3

Georgia Southern falls to UGA, giving up four runs in the seventh

ATHENS, Ga. (WSAV) – Tuesday evening, Georgia Southern’s four-game win streak on the baseball field came in Athens (Ga.) as the Eagles fell to the University of Georgia (UGA) 7-2. The Eagles played the UGA Bulldogs three times during the 2022 season and lost the series 2-1. Georgia Southern had UGA locked in a close […]
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State softball beats No. 8 Kentucky

In case you haven’t been paying attention, the Ohio State softball team is having a fairly good start to the 2022 campaign. After spending its first 22 games in the warmth of the American southeast, most of it in sunny Florida, the Buckeyes are now back home in the emerging warmth of the north.
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star UNC football recruiting target sets visit date

The UNC football program’s 2023 recruiting board is starting to take shape as the Tar Heels continue on with Spring practice. After turning in an impressive top 10 class in 2022, Mack Brown and the staff are looking to build on that with future classes. In the 2023 cycle, UNC has just one player committed but do have their eyes on plenty of targets. Among those targets is four-star defensive lineman Joel Starlings, a Richmond native that has a total of 17 offers in his recruitment including one from the Tar Heels. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound recruit is an intriguing prospect that the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson’s Monte Lee earns five hundredth career victory

Clemson baseball head coach Monte Lee reached a personal milestone on Tuesday, securing his 500th career victory as a head coach after defeating Winthrop 9-3. In his 14th season as a head coach, Lee has spent the last seven years at Clemson after leaving the College of Charleston in 2015. With Tuesday night’s victory, Lee now holds a 214-120 record in his seven seasons with the Tigers. In his career, he is 500-265. Lee led the Tigers to an NCAA Tournament appearance in his first four seasons at Clemson but has failed to reach it in the last two. However, this year’s Clemson team could end the two-year skid, as the Tigers hold a 17-7 record on the year as they look to reach the NCAA tournament for the fifth time under Lee. List Flurry of mock drafts identify Andrew Booth as first-rounder
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big UNC football target receives crystal ball to SEC school

Fresh off a top 10 class for the 2022 recruiting cycle, Mack Brown and his staff are working hard on future classes for the UNC football program in Chapel Hill. One big target on UNC’s radar is four-star defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett out of Greensboro, North Carolina. Jarrett is a big recruiting target for the Tar Heels. With Brown’s success in the state of North Carolina, landing another big talent is key for future classes. However, the Tar Heels might be behind in the race to land him. After Jarrett took a visit to Georgia over the weekend, the Bulldogs received a crystal ball prediction for the talented defensive lineman. 247Sports analyst Steve Wiltfong made a prediction for Jarrett to Georgia with a confidence of six. Now, crystal ball predictions don’t guarantee a commitment but when it comes from a national analyst there’s something behind it. It does appear as if UNC has some ground to make up with Jarrett but there doesn’t appear to be a decision coming anytime soon. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

90K+
Followers
138K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy