Four-star defensive end set to visit Auburn

Four-star defensive end Hunter Osbourne is set to visit The Plains on Wednesday.
Osborne, who will be a part of the 2023 class, had Auburn in a list of his final 10 schools he posted to Twitter on March 14. An Alabama native, the Tigers will likely hope to get a home-state boost in their pursuit of Osborne as he arrives on campus.
Osborne is a traditional edge rusher who typically operates in the three-point stance. His large size makes him very difficult to block, and he does well to wrap up his tackles when he gets into the backfield. Auburn has offered 15 edge rushers and 28 defensive linemen for the 2023 class, and Osborne could be a part of a large-scale effort to bolster the Tigers’ front seven if he decides to come to Auburn.
Hunter Osborne’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars Overall State Position
247 4 113 13 10
Rivals 4 131 13 14
ESPN – – – –
On3 Recruiting 4 105 13 16
247 Composite 4 113 12 18
Vitals
Hometown Trussville, Alabama
Projected Position Defensive end
Height 6’3″
Weight 250
Class 2023
Recruitment
- Offered on Oct. 9, 2021
- visit planned for March 30, 2021
Offers
- Auburn
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Clemson
- Florida
- Georgia
- LSU
Crystal Ball
No crystal ball predictions
Film
