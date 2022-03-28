Four-star defensive end set to visit Auburn

Four-star defensive end Hunter Osbourne is set to visit The Plains on Wednesday.

Osborne, who will be a part of the 2023 class, had Auburn in a list of his final 10 schools he posted to Twitter on March 14. An Alabama native, the Tigers will likely hope to get a home-state boost in their pursuit of Osborne as he arrives on campus.

Osborne is a traditional edge rusher who typically operates in the three-point stance. His large size makes him very difficult to block, and he does well to wrap up his tackles when he gets into the backfield. Auburn has offered 15 edge rushers and 28 defensive linemen for the 2023 class, and Osborne could be a part of a large-scale effort to bolster the Tigers’ front seven if he decides to come to Auburn.

Hunter Osborne’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position

247 4 113 13 10

Rivals 4 131 13 14

ESPN – – – –

On3 Recruiting 4 105 13 16

247 Composite 4 113 12 18

Vitals

Hometown Trussville, Alabama

Projected Position Defensive end

Height 6’3″

Weight 250

Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on Oct. 9, 2021

visit planned for March 30, 2021

Offers

Auburn

Alabama

Arkansas

Clemson

Florida

Georgia

LSU

Crystal Ball

No crystal ball predictions

Film

