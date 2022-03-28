ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas slides with drop in crude prices, milder weather coming

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 21 hours ago

(Adds latest prices) March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid on Monday from an eight-week high in the prior session on a drop in crude prices and a small decline in demand next week that should allow utilities to inject gas into storage. That price decline came despite forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand this week than previously expected that will likely force utilities to pull gas from storage after injecting it during last week's milder weather. The U.S. price decline also came despite rising global demand for gas to replace Russian fuel as Russia's invasion of Ukraine keeps U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports near record highs and European gas prices about six times over U.S. futures. On its second to last day as the front-month, gas futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell 6.3 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $5.508 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Friday, the contract closed at its highest since Jan. 27. Futures for May were down about 1% to around $5.55 per mmBtu. U.S. crude futures dropped over 6% on concerns about Chinese demand, while European gas prices gained about 10% to trade around $35 per mmBtu on forecasts for colder weather. The U.S. market remains mostly shielded from higher global prices because the United States has all the fuel it needs for domestic use, and the country's ability to export more LNG is constrained by limited capacity. The United States is already producing LNG near full capacity. So, no matter how high global gas prices rise, it will not be able to export much more of the supercooled fuel. Before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, the United States worked with other countries to ensure gas supplies, mostly from LNG, would keep flowing to Europe. Russia has provided around 30% to 40% of Europe's gas, which totaled about 18.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021. Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. lower 48 states was up 93.3 bcfd so far in March from 92.5 bcfd in February as more oil and gas wells return to service after freezing over the winter. That compares with a monthly record of 96.2 bcfd in December. Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 106.0 bcfd this week to 98.4 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally milder. The forecast for this week was higher and the forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has risen to 12.87 bcfd so far in March from 12.43 bcfd in February and a record 12.44 bcfd in January. The United States has the capacity to turn about 12.7 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the gas flowing to the plants is used to operate the facilities. Traders said U.S. LNG exports would remain near record levels for as long as global gas prices trade well above U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for cargoes to meet surging demand in Asia and replenish low inventories in Europe, especially with the threat Russia could cut European supplies. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Mar 25 Mar 18 Mar 25 average (Forecast) (Actual) Mar 25 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +9 -51 +7 -23 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,398 1,389 1,762 1,659 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -15.7 -17.4% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2021 (2017-2021) Henry Hub 5.52 5.57 2.62 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 34.77 31.86 6.11 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 34.43 34.68 6.39 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 221 235 159 207 207 U.S. GFS CDDs 22 19 28 25 22 U.S. GFS TDDs 243 254 187 232 229 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 93.8 93.7 94.0 91.5 84.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.1 8.0 7.5 7.4 8.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 101.9 101.7 101.5 98.9 93.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.5 3.4 3.4 3.0 2.8 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.7 5.7 5.9 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 13.0 13.2 12.7 11.8 5.4 U.S. Commercial 9.8 11.9 10.1 8.8 12.3 U.S. Residential 13.9 17.8 14.8 13.1 19.5 U.S. Power Plant 22.3 23.8 22.2 24.3 25.0 U.S. Industrial 22.8 23.2 22.7 23.4 23.2 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 2.2 2.0 2.0 2.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 75.5 83.7 76.7 76.3 87.4 Total U.S. Demand 97.6 106.0 98.4 97.0 100.5 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Apr 1 Mar 25 Mar 18 Mar 11 Mar 4 Wind 14 15 15 13 10 Solar 4 3 3 3 3 Hydro 8 8 8 8 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 0 0 0 0 1 Natural Gas 31 31 31 33 34 Coal 19 18 20 21 22 Nuclear 21 21 20 20 21 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 5.51 5.19 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 5.66 4.37 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.91 5.52 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 5.11 4.40 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 5.19 4.81 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 8.95 4.63 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 5.07 4.73 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.50 4.40 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 4.50 4.20 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 61.25 51.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 33.00 33.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 40.00 60.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 38.00 42.75 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 44.25 49.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 49.50 55.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Mark Potter and Nick Zieminski)

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Biden’s ban on Russian imports means $150 per barrel of oil, a $5 gallon of gas or higher, and a 1 in 3 recession risk: Moody’s

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could mean oil prices as high as $150 per barrel and a one in three risk of recession in the U.S., Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi said on Tuesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AOL Corp

The real reason gas prices are so high

It’s a politicized country, so every problem must have a political origin. And if you’re the U.S. president when gasoline prices soar above $4 per gallon, you’ve got some explaining to do. But President Biden has not caused the current spike in gas prices, even though critics...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colder Weather#Natural Gas Storage#Dry Gas#Gas Prices#Russian#European#Nymex#British#Chinese#Lng
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Oil tumbles below $100 a barrel

US oil prices tumbled below $100 a barrel on Monday, unwinding a significant chunk of the recent spike caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Oil plunged more than 8%, touching a low of $99.76 a barrel. That means oil has lost almost roughly quarter of its value since touching a near 14-year high of $130.50 a barrel on March 6.
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
POLITICO

Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, is expected to appear before the Jan. 6 panel this week.

He's rarely been mentioned as a key player in the runup to the insurrection, but was one of the former president's closest aides. Big request: Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former White House adviser, is expected to appear for voluntary testimony before the Jan. 6 select committee this week, according to a person familiar with the plan.
POTUS
KING-5

Yes, crude oil prices fell significantly but gas prices did not

The price of gas is still at or near record highs, and the reasons for that remain the subject of intense international debate. In early March, not long after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the average price of gas broke previous record highs. Crude oil prices also neared all-time highs, but did not break records.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
CBS News

Could the Keystone XL pipeline help lower U.S. gas prices?

The punishing economic sanctions imposed by the West on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine have roiled global energy markets, with a U.S. ban on Russian oil imports further pushing up gas prices for Americans. Now, GOP leaders are blaming surging fuel costs in part on a decision by President Biden early in his administration to block the Keystone XL Pipeline.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

Donald Trump looks increasingly like a stray orange hair to be flicked off the nation’s sleeve

Floundering in his attempts to wield political power while lacking a political office, Donald Trump looks increasingly like a stray orange hair to be flicked off the nation’s sleeve. His residual power, which he must use or lose, is to influence his party’s selection of candidates for state and federal offices. This is, however, perilous because he has the power of influence only if he is perceived to have it. That perception will dissipate if his interventions in Republican primaries continue to be unimpressive.
POTUS
Fortune

U.S. gas prices aren’t quite at record highs, if you account for inflation, but soaring oil costs could change that soon

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Tuesday, the price of a gallon of regular gasoline broke a 14-year record in the U.S., according to the American Automobile Association (AAA), as the national average gas price soared past its previous peak of $4.144 per gallon, set in July 2008, and continued rising to hit $4.318 per gallon on Thursday.
TRAFFIC
POLITICO

How Biden could lower gas prices

PRIMING THE PUMP — Oil prices hit a record high today, and President Joe Biden said they’re going to keep going up. Biden acknowledged his new Russian energy ban, which a large majority of Americans support, will mean higher gas prices in the U.S. Americans are already paying an average of $4.17 per gallon nationwide, the highest — before factoring in inflation — since 2008.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Atlantic City Press

Why gas prices soar and Biden won’t help, by Katie Tubb

When a news anchor confronted Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm about high gasoline prices and asked about the Biden administration’s plan to increase oil production in America, she burst into laughter. “That is hilarious,” she said. It was early November 2021, and gas prices were averaging $3.39 nationally....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Reuters

381K+
Followers
306K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy