ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

‘The Reason Why We Exist’: New Art Display In Mayor’s Office Celebrates Women

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PZptF_0esFqds100

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh’s first lady is celebrating Women’s History Month by honoring women through art.

Michelle Gainey, Mayor Ed Gainey’s wife, met Monday with a group of Pittsburgh artists participating in the Pittsburgh Paints Initiative.

Their art is going on display in the mayor’s office for the next month.

The pieces feature and celebrate women.

“Those are things that women across the world have done – raising children, giving to the community, serving as doctors, lawyers, cafeteria workers, housekeepers – they are the reason why we exist,” Gainey said.

This is the second Pittsburgh Paints exhibit in the mayor’s office. In February, the exhibit celebrated Black History Month.

PTL in the Mayor’s Office —


The mayor’s office says each month will feature a unique theme dedicated to Pittsburgh’s diverse voices.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Columbian

Rotary celebrates new art at Port of Vancouver’s Terminal 1

A new art installation was unveiled Tuesday at the Port of Vancouver’s Terminal 1 on the Columbia River waterfront. The installation, which was sponsored by the Vancouver Rotary Foundation, was made to celebrate 100 years of the organization’s involvement in the community. Planned two years ago, it was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
VANCOUVER, WA
WDVM 25

NAACP honors women of color in Women’s History Month celebration

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — The NAACP and the NCNW have come together to recognize the contributions of women of color in the community and their respective fields. The event was hosted both in-person and online. “We’re going to talk to amazing women who have either been sheroes in Fairfax County or in the Northern Virginia […]
EDUCATION
CBS Pittsburgh

Alma Speed Fox Trailblazer March Honors Civil Rights Activist

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dozens came out on Saturday to honor Alma Speed Fox, a longtime civil rights activist and Pittsburgh resident. Fox died in January of this year, but, during her lifetime, organized many demonstrations and led civil and human rights efforts here in Pittsburgh. Several spoke at the event, including Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KOAT 7

Celebrate NM: National Hispanic Cultural Center Torreon Art Display

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this week's Celebrate New Mexico, Todd Kurtz visits a stunning and enormous art display at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. It took the artist nearly 10 years to finish, and is a visual representation of the influences on Hispanic culture. To see more stories Celebrating...
TORREON, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Government
NECN

Mayor Wu Announces New Office of LGBTQ+ Advancement

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced the launch of a new LGBTQ+ Advancement office Wednesday morning. "This is a city for everyone," Wu said. "This is a city where we have the leadership in place across the administration, across the City Council, across the Legislature and all throughout our community to ensure we see each other with love, with respect, with trust and with possibility. I am so excited."
BOSTON, MA
Deseret News

New data sheds light on the religious lives of Black Catholics

Gloria Purvis was 12 when she went home from parochial school one afternoon and announced to her Baptist father and Methodist mother that she was converting to Catholicism. While sitting in the school’s chapel recently, she’d had a “mystical experience,” she told them, explaining that she’d felt her body engulfed in fire and flame but it didn’t hurt. At that moment, she knew that the eucharist “was alive and real,” said Purvis, who today hosts “The Gloria Purvis Podcast.”
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Mayor#The Reason Why#Kdka Tv News Staff#Pittsburgh Paints#Ptl#The Mayor S Office
CBS Denver

Middle School Students Display Art At 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Students from Quist Middle School will have their art on display at the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Staff members from the DA’s office worked with 8th grade students to create the display. (credit: 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office) The project started last October and resulted in more than 80 oil pastels and 60 butterflies that represent the students’ take on the wonders of the Earth. (credit: 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office) Eventually the display will move to the Adams County Government Center. (credit: 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office)
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
CBS Pittsburgh

Couple Sponsors Blood Drives In Honor Of Son They Lost 10 Years Ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Baldwin couple has turned their grief into service to help the community. Beth and Rich Fochtman are teachers at Baldwin High School. Ten years ago on Thursday, their son Logan was due to be born, but a month earlier Beth had a liver tumor rupture. Logan did not survive, and Beth almost died. Blood donations saved her life, and now the couple hosts blood drives to help save others. “This is something so simple that people can do to help other people and make a huge difference,” Beth said. The couple points out that statistics say one blood donation can save up to three lives.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
KFOX 14

El Paso Museum of Art to display new exhibition that explores Mexican culture

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Museum of Art will display a new exhibition that "explores a timeline of Mexico’s modern history, including the last century of indigenous roots that reflect the survival of community traditions and the reality of social marginalization," according to a news release from the city.
EL PASO, TX
Deming Headlight

"Untethered Times" comes to Deming Art Center in April 2022

DEMING – “Untethered Times” is the title of the April 2022 public art exhibit at the Deming Art Center at 100 S. Gold Street. The show is hosted by the Deming Art Council. Admission is free and donations are accepted Local artists Brian Pottorff and Mimi Garten will be presenting their work. Pottorff is talented in several mediums and Garten is an accomplished photographer and poet. The title of the show is from a poem written by Garten. ...
DEMING, NM
WPXI Pittsburgh

UPMC opens Hill District medical clinic

PITTSBURGH — When UPMC moved its medical clinic out of the Hill District in the summer of 2021, it was with the promise that they would be back. Monday, the health system followed through on its commitment with the reopening of the UPMC Matilda H. Theiss Health Center at 1860 Centre Ave. The new space has almost twice as many examination rooms, new equipment and a growing number of services that will serve the Hill District community. The new location will make it a lot easier for residents to get to and it aligns with UPMC’s mission of increasing health equity, said Dr. Tracey Conti, chair of Family Medicine at UPMC and the University of Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pitt Students Deliver Care Packages To Dialysis Patients Throughout The City

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Almost two dozen University of Pittsburgh students and Humana volunteers spent their Saturday morning being a good neighbor. The volunteers put together about 200 care packages for local dialysis patients. The packages went to patients at Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, the VA Medical Center, and dozens of others at dialysis centers in the city. “Some items are prescribed, so these items are for part of our drive for dialysis kits,” said Sr. Community Outreach Manager, Holly Turkovic. Patients also received water bottles, bags, and cards with words of encouragement from the volunteers. “It’s important to me and to work with my...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

KD Sunday Spotlight: Students’ Paintings Help Raise Money For Local Animal Shelter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In this week’s KD Sunday Spotlight, a local art teacher is showing her students there is more to art than just a pretty picture. In 2019, Megan Glass held her first “Paws for Art Show” at Mercer Elementary School to help raise money for the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter. Glass said the theme is cats and dogs, and students in kindergarten through 6th grade create art pieces ranging from drawings to collages to portraits of the animals in the shelter. Then parents and community members who attend the art show can buy one of the creations, and all of the proceeds go to the shelter. Glass said they just held their second in-person art show because of the pandemic. She’s happy to say they raised more than $4,000 and donated 100 items to the shelter for the 100th day of school. Mrs. Glass hopes students learn the importance of painting these paws for a good cause and this creative idea encourages other art teachers to follow suit. If you’re interested in donating to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, go to its website.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

‘Empower Her’ Event Encourages Young Girls To Pursue Their Dreams

By: KDKA-TV News Staff LAWRENCEVILLE (KDKA) — March is Women’s History Month, and the Boys and Girls Club of Western Pennsylvania focused on celebrating girls at their annual “Empower Her” event. On Saturday, over 100 girls got to hear from women in leadership positions across Allegheny County. “It’s not only personally but organizationally impactful for us to lead an event like this, to show girls and those who identify as girls that they can be whatever they want to be,” Lisa Abel-Pal, President and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Western Pennsylvania said. The girls also got to participate in fun, educational activities to help cultivate things like body positivity and personal growth.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
49K+
Followers
26K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy