‘The Reason Why We Exist’: New Art Display In Mayor’s Office Celebrates Women

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh’s first lady is celebrating Women’s History Month by honoring women through art.

Michelle Gainey, Mayor Ed Gainey’s wife, met Monday with a group of Pittsburgh artists participating in the Pittsburgh Paints Initiative.

Their art is going on display in the mayor’s office for the next month.

The pieces feature and celebrate women.

“Those are things that women across the world have done – raising children, giving to the community, serving as doctors, lawyers, cafeteria workers, housekeepers – they are the reason why we exist,” Gainey said.

This is the second Pittsburgh Paints exhibit in the mayor’s office. In February, the exhibit celebrated Black History Month.

The mayor’s office says each month will feature a unique theme dedicated to Pittsburgh’s diverse voices.