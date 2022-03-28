ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

18-Year-Old From Glen Burnie Sought In Teenage Girl’s Shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hL1vP_0esFqUsM00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 18-year-old is wanted in the shooting in Glen Burnie this month that sent a 17-year-old girl to the hospital, authorities said Monday.

Luke Alexander Davis-Mitchell of Glen Burnie is wanted on first-degree attempted murder and other charges in the shooting, Anne Arundel County Police said.

About 4 a.m. March 17, police were called to the 6000 block of Harris Heights, where they found a 17-year-old girl shot in the torso, police previously reported.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Her condition was unclear Monday afternoon.

Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the girl was targeted in the shooting and they have identified Davis-Mitchell as the suspect, police said.

Anyone with information about the 18-year-old whereabouts is asked to call police at 410-222-0332 or 410-222-8610.

