Franchot, SECU Partner In Financial Wellness Program For Healthcare Workers

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 21 hours ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot on Monday announced a new initiative with SECU to benefit the state’s healthcare workers.

The SECU Cares Package includes financial wellness services and care packages for healthcare workers. SECU is Maryland’s biggest state-chartered credit union.

“Throughout the pandemic, healthcare workers have selflessly sacrificed to help us. We must continue to show our gratitude and support them as much as possible,” Comptroller Franchot said. “I am proud to partner in the SECU Cares Package to promote such a comprehensive initiative that directly gives back to our healthcare heroes.”

The credit union is offering reduced rate loans to front-line healthcare workers to help improve their financial wellness, and an M.D. Mortgage Loan for medical professionals.

SECU is offering flexible hours at its financial wellness centers exclusively for healthcare workers with unique schedules. Whether or not they’re members of the credit union, workers will be able to receive a full financial wellness review and guidance on how to manage incoming funds, basic budgeting, new purchases and financing, lending opportunities and debt management, SECU said.

The credit union is also sending $50,000 worth of care packages and food deliveries to healthcare facilities across the state.

The SECU Cares Package runs through June 30, but the credit union said it hopes to expand the campaign to recognize and thank other essential personnel in the future. To learn more, visit their website.

