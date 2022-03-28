ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Hogan Marks 250th Anniversary of Maryland State House Cornerstone Laying

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AZWi1_0esFqPSj00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday issued a proclamation marking the 250th anniversary of the laying of the cornerstone of the Maryland State House.

The state house is the oldest in continuous legislative use and the only state capitol building ever to ever serve as the seat of the country’s government.

“It is an incredible honor every day to serve in the oldest continuously operating State House in America, and to reflect on all the historic events that have occurred in this incredible building,” said Hogan. “We are just as committed to the State House’s future as we are to its historic past, which is why we have launched the most significant restoration of the iconic State House dome in decades. This national treasure will continue to stand strong for generations to come, and on the occasion of this anniversary, I encourage all Marylanders to visit our State House and learn more about its remarkable history.”

The last royal governor in Maryland history, Gov. Robert Eden, laid the cornerstone for the building on March 28, 1772, Hogan’s office said.

The Continental Congress met in the building from November 1783 through August 1784, during which time George Washington appeared to resign his commission as commander-in-chief of the Continental Army and the Treaty of Paris ending the Revolutionary War was officially ratified .

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Residents React After Hogan Announces $45 Million To Battle Baltimore Crime

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan announced Thursday he will be spending $45 million to try to stop violent crime in Baltimore. “Out of control violent crime in the streets of Baltimore is the most important issue facing the city,” Gov. Hogan said. For the second time, the Governor will be adding more positions to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, spending $3.5 million on 30 new positions including 10 for the Baltimore office to help prosecute violent offenders. $6.5 million will go to help Baltimore Police beef up its warrant apprehension task force. “Aggressive and immediate enforcement of outstanding open warrants is critical to getting...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Ted Cruz cites slaveowner in confirmation hearing for Ketanji Brown Jackson

Senator Ted Cruz cited a slaveowning Supreme Court Justice who wanted to send enslaved people to Africa during Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearing to become the first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court.Mr Cruz made the remarks when discussing how contentious Supreme Court nominations can be and faulted Democrats for their attacks on Justice Brett Kavanaugh when Christine Blasey Ford accused him of sexual assault – which Mr Kavanaugh denied. “Supreme Court confirmations were not always controversial,” he said. “In fact Bushrod Washington when nominated to the Supreme Court in 1798 was confirmed the very next day.” Mr Washington,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Sheridan Media

US Senate Approves Bill To Eliminate Time Changes

The Senate unanimously approved a measure Tuesday (March 15th) that would make daylight saving time permanent across the United States next year. The bipartisan bill, named the Sunshine Protection Act, would ensure Americans would no longer have to change their clocks twice a year. But the bill still needs approval...
SHERIDAN, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
Person
George Washington
WIS-TV

Senate approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate passed a bill Tuesday that would make Juneteenth, or June 19th, a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. The bill would lead to Juneteenth becoming the 12th federal holiday. It is expected to easily pass the House, which would send it to President Joe Biden for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Gas Tax Suspension Bill Headed To Gov. Hogan’s Desk

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A measure to suspend Maryland’s gas tax for 30 days is headed to Gov. Larry Hogan for his signature. State lawmakers gave the bill final approval on Friday, and the Republican governor is planning to sign the legislation later in the day. [Stream the governor’s signing ceremony on CBS News Baltimore at 2 p.m.] The measure comes as governors and state lawmakers around the nation have been calling to suspend gas taxes, because of skyrocketing prices that could go up even higher after the country cut off Russian oil imports. The bill would suspend Maryland’s gas tax of 36 cents a gallon for 30 days. A driver of a vehicle with a 12-gallon tank could save about $4.32 a fill-up. The measure takes effect as soon as Hogan signs it, though it’s unclear exactly when the price drop would be seen at most gas stations. The average price of gas in Maryland was about $4.16 on Friday. The state estimates it would lose about $94 million in revenue under the 30-day suspension.  
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cornerstone#State Capitol Building#Wjz#The Maryland State House#The State House#Marylanders#The Continental Congress#The Continental Army
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Goucher Poll: Marylanders largely approve handling of pandemic by health departments, Gov. Hogan

Coronavirus metrics continue to trend down in our area. That prompted state and local governments to lift restrictions and mandates. According to a new Goucher Poll, 44% of people surveyed feel their jurisdiction moved at about the right pace to end restrictions. 28% felt jurisdictions moved too quickly. 25% say lifting mandates was too slow.
MARYLAND STATE
thecentersquare.com

Hogan: Degree requirement for thousands of Maryland jobs dropped

(The Center Square) – Seeking qualified applicants who don’t possess a four-year degree to fill Maryland jobs is the focus of a new workforce development program, Gov. Larry Hogan said. The governor announced the launch of the Skilled Through Alternative Routes program on Tuesday, which is designed to...
MARYLAND STATE
Norristown Times Herald

Montgomery County to have hand in planning events for nation’s 250th anniversary

NORRISTOWN — Montgomery County will assist with plans to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding. While the milestone year is not expected until 2026, a resolution endorsing the creation of a commission in coordination with America250PA passed 2-1 during a March 17 Montgomery County Board of Commissioners meeting. Montgomery County Commissioners’ Chairwoman Val Arkoosh and Vice Chairman Ken Lawrence Jr. voted in favor of the action. Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Gale was the sole dissenter.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Will Send 50 Ventilators To Nonprofit Treating Patients In Ukraine, Hogan Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health is donating 50 portable ventilators to the Paul Chester Children’s Hope Foundation, a nonprofit helping to treat children and adults who have been wounded during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Gov. Larry Hogan said Monday. “The State of Maryland continues to stand in solidarity with President Zelensky and the people of Ukraine,” said Hogan. “We are proud to make this donation to help save lives and aid the Ukrainains in the fight against Russian aggression.” The portable ventilators are scheduled to be shipped out of the US today and should arrive at hospitals in Ukraine later this week, Hogan’s office said. “Contributing medical equipment to help treat wounded Ukrainians in this great time of need is the least we can do,” said Maryland Health Secretary Dennis Schrader. On its website, the Paul Chester Children’s Hope Foundation said it is working with aid Polish aid organizations and the he Ministry of Health in Lviv, a city 40 miles from the Polish border. Dr. William Chester, a co-founder of the foundation, said the ventilators will “save lives during and after this terrible, senseless crisis.”
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
CBS Baltimore

Marylanders Don State Flag Clothing, Join Celebrations To Show Maryland Day Pride

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — On Friday, Marylanders dressed up in hats, scarves, shirts and more featuring their state’s flag to celebrate Maryland Day.  The holiday commemorates when the first European settlers arrived on land that would become the State of Maryland on March 25, 1634.   In Annapolis, crew members from the Pride of Baltimore II ship, Sons of the American Revolution and the Fort McHenry Guard carried a gavel through the streets of the city to members of the Maryland Senate to celebrate the holiday and in memory of the Maryland 400 who helped General George Washington defend the country during the...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Franchot Again Calls For Extending Gas Tax Holiday To 90 Days

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Labeling the current schedule “overly conservative,” Comptroller Peter Franchot on Wednesday renewed his call for extending the gas tax holiday in Maryland to 90 days, saying the state can afford to provide more relief at the pump. When Gov. Larry Hogan signed the 30-day holiday into law on March 18, the average price for a gallon of gas in Maryland was $4.166, about 10 cents below the national average, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic. As of Wednesday, it stands at $3.776 now that the state has paused its collection of $0.36 per gallon. The national average is $4.237 a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Caledonian Record-News

State Officials Mark 2 Year Anniversary of COVID Emergency

This week marked the two-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic in Vermont and state officials marked the occasion while keeping an eye on the future. “It was March 13, 2020, when I declared a state of emergency, shut down schools, closed businesses and told people to stay home to stay safe,” said Gov. Phil Scott during Tuesday’s media briefing. “Since that day we’ve watched as Vermonters have stepped up, gone above and beyond and as a result we’ve led the way throughout these past two years.”
VERMONT STATE
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
53K+
Followers
24K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy