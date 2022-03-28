Hogan Marks 250th Anniversary of Maryland State House Cornerstone Laying

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday issued a proclamation marking the 250th anniversary of the laying of the cornerstone of the Maryland State House.

The state house is the oldest in continuous legislative use and the only state capitol building ever to ever serve as the seat of the country’s government.

“It is an incredible honor every day to serve in the oldest continuously operating State House in America, and to reflect on all the historic events that have occurred in this incredible building,” said Hogan. “We are just as committed to the State House’s future as we are to its historic past, which is why we have launched the most significant restoration of the iconic State House dome in decades. This national treasure will continue to stand strong for generations to come, and on the occasion of this anniversary, I encourage all Marylanders to visit our State House and learn more about its remarkable history.”

The last royal governor in Maryland history, Gov. Robert Eden, laid the cornerstone for the building on March 28, 1772, Hogan’s office said.

The Continental Congress met in the building from November 1783 through August 1784, during which time George Washington appeared to resign his commission as commander-in-chief of the Continental Army and the Treaty of Paris ending the Revolutionary War was officially ratified .