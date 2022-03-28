ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cavaliers rule Dean Wade out for the season

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Marla Ridenour: #Cavs announce forward Dean Wade underwent surgery today on the meniscus in his right knee and will miss the rest of the season. Wade had already been sidelined for 7 games with the issue.

Source: Twitter @MRidenourABJ

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Cavaliers: Dean Wade out rest of season with knee injury nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/28/cav…6:01 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

Updated with coach J.B. Bickerstaff comments: Cleveland #Cavaliers forward Dean Wade undergoes season-ending meniscus surgery beaconjournal.com/story/sports/2… via @beaconjournal5:58 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

ICYMI from earlier: Full story on #Cavs Dean Wade’s season-ending knee surgery, including the nature of the surgery and why that was ultimately the route everyone decided on

cleveland.com/cavs/2022/03/d…5:48 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

Cleveland #Cavaliers forward Dean Wade undergoes season-ending meniscus surgery beaconjournal.com/story/sports/2… via @beaconjournal2:10 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Cavaliers forward Dean Wade underwent successful surgery today to treat ongoing issues with the meniscus in his right knee. He’ll miss the rest of the season. – 1:10 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

#Cavs announce forward Dean Wade underwent surgery today on the meniscus in his right knee and will miss the rest of the season. Wade had already been sidelined for 7 games with the issue. – 1:06 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs say that Dean Wade underwent successful surgery at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health today to treat ongoing issues with the meniscus in his right knee.

Wade will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season. – 1:05 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Dean Wade will miss the remainder of the season following surgery to treat ongoing issues with the meniscus in his right knee. – 1:05 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Cleveland has ruled out forward Dean Wade for the rest of the season with a surgery to repair a meniscus injury in his right knee. – 1:05 PM

Marla Ridenour: #Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Dean Wade (right knee soreness) will be “out for the forseeable future,” but gives no timeline. -via Twitter @MRidenourABJ / March 21, 2022

Chris Fedor: #Cavs Dean Wade has a partial tear in his meniscus, a source tells @clevelanddotcom. He will likely miss 3-4 weeks. The hope is he returns by the end of the regular season or the postseason. -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / March 21, 2022

However: Cavaliers forward Dean Wade has suffered a partial meniscus tear in his right knee and will miss several weeks, sources said. It’s yet another injury to a Cavaliers role player. Wade has been a key and versatile rotation piece, averaging 5.3 points and three rebounds while shooting 35.9 percent from 3-point land. -via The Athletic / March 21, 2022

numberfire.com

Cavs' Evan Mobley (ankle) will not return Monday

The Cleveland Cavaliers have ruled center Evan Mobley (ankle) out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Orlando Magic. Mobley suffered what appeared to be a sprained ankle in the first half of Monday's game was ruled out for the remainder of the contest after halftime. Kevin Love started in his spot during the second half.
NBA
WausauPilot

Melton, Bane lead Morant-less Grizzlies past Bucks, 127-102

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — De’Anthony Melton had 24 points, Desmond Bane added 20 and the Memphis Grizzlies continued to win in the absence of scoring leader Ja Morant, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 127-102 on Saturday night. Dillon Brooks scored 19 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 16 and...
NBA
The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
COLLEGE SPORTS
numberfire.com

Caris LeVert starting again Monday for Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Caris LeVert will remain in the starting lineup on Monday versus the Orlando Magic. LeVert returned to the Cavaliers' starting lineup on Saturday and played 36 minutes while recording 17 points, 5 boards, 3 assists, a steal, and a triple. Kevin Love will presumably stay with the second unit on Monday.
NBA
NBC Sports

Furious Kerr ejected at halftime of Warriors-Grizzlies game

Steve Kerr might have been mad at his players, but he took out his frustrations on the game officials at the end of the first half of the game between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Monday night. As one of the worst halves of basketball the Warriors...
NBA
FOX Sports

OKC's Gilgeous-Alexander out for season with ankle soreness

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will sit out the rest of the season following an ankle injury. Gilgeous-Alexander has missed three of Oklahoma City's last four games with right ankle soreness. Coach Mark Daigneault said Monday night there was no reason to bring Gilgeous-Alexander...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Projected lottery pick Keegan Murray to enter 2022 NBA draft

Keegan Murray told Jonathan Givony of ESPN that he will declare for the 2022 NBA draft, forgoing his remaining collegiate eligibility. Murray, who was named a consensus first-team All-American, averaged 23.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals on 39.8% shooting from 3-point range. He was the top scorer in the country (822) and led Iowa to the Big Ten title, earning MVP honors.
NBA
NBC Sports

Brooks fires shot at Iguodala after Dubs' loss to Grizzlies

Dillon Brooks still doesn't like Andre Iguodala and he made that crystal clear after the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Warriors 123-95 at FedExForum on Monday night. The Grizzlies improved to 53-23 on the season and they are 18-2 without All-Star Ja Morant this season. Memphis now has a five-game lead over the Warriors for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and have the look of a team that can win the NBA title in June.
NBA
numberfire.com

Warriors' Kevon Looney starting for Draymond Green (back) Monday

The Golden State Warriors listed Kevon Looney as a starter for Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Looney will get the start Monday while the team manages Draymond Green's back injury. He'll face off against the Grizzlies this evening. Our models project Looney, who has a $4,300 salary on FanDuel,...
NBA
numberfire.com

Klay Thompson (injury management) sitting Monday for Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon injury management) has been ruled out for Monday versus the Memphis Grizzlies. The Warriors will rest Thompson, along with Draymond Green and Otto Porter, on the second leg of a back-to-back set. Jordan Poole, Damion Lee, and Gary Payton II (right knee soreness, questionable) should take on larger roles Monday for Golden State.
NBA
Cavaliers Nation

Report: Cavs to make major announcement on Tuesday

The Cleveland Cavaliers have had an incredibly successful 2021-22 NBA season thus far, and it looks like they are going to be reaping the rewards of that success in the form of a new partnership. The team will be making a “major partnership announcement impacting the team” on Tuesday. Koby...
NBA
