Cavaliers rule Dean Wade out for the season
Marla Ridenour: #Cavs announce forward Dean Wade underwent surgery today on the meniscus in his right knee and will miss the rest of the season. Wade had already been sidelined for 7 games with the issue.
Source: Twitter @MRidenourABJ
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Cavaliers: Dean Wade out rest of season with knee injury nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/28/cav… – 6:01 PM
Updated with coach J.B. Bickerstaff comments: Cleveland #Cavaliers forward Dean Wade undergoes season-ending meniscus surgery beaconjournal.com/story/sports/2… via @beaconjournal – 5:58 PM
ICYMI from earlier: Full story on #Cavs Dean Wade's season-ending knee surgery, including the nature of the surgery and why that was ultimately the route everyone decided on
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/03/d… – 5:48 PM
Cleveland #Cavaliers forward Dean Wade undergoes season-ending meniscus surgery beaconjournal.com/story/sports/2… via @beaconjournal – 2:10 PM
Cavaliers forward Dean Wade underwent successful surgery today to treat ongoing issues with the meniscus in his right knee. He'll miss the rest of the season. – 1:10 PM
#Cavs announce forward Dean Wade underwent surgery today on the meniscus in his right knee and will miss the rest of the season. Wade had already been sidelined for 7 games with the issue. – 1:06 PM
#Cavs say that Dean Wade underwent successful surgery at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health today to treat ongoing issues with the meniscus in his right knee.
Wade will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season. – 1:05 PM
#Cavs Dean Wade will miss the remainder of the season following surgery to treat ongoing issues with the meniscus in his right knee. – 1:05 PM
Cleveland has ruled out forward Dean Wade for the rest of the season with a surgery to repair a meniscus injury in his right knee. – 1:05 PM
Marla Ridenour: #Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Dean Wade (right knee soreness) will be "out for the forseeable future," but gives no timeline. -via Twitter @MRidenourABJ / March 21, 2022
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Dean Wade has a partial tear in his meniscus, a source tells @clevelanddotcom. He will likely miss 3-4 weeks. The hope is he returns by the end of the regular season or the postseason. -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / March 21, 2022
However: Cavaliers forward Dean Wade has suffered a partial meniscus tear in his right knee and will miss several weeks, sources said. It's yet another injury to a Cavaliers role player. Wade has been a key and versatile rotation piece, averaging 5.3 points and three rebounds while shooting 35.9 percent from 3-point land. -via The Athletic / March 21, 2022
