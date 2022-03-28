Cavaliers rule Dean Wade out for the season

Marla Ridenour: #Cavs announce forward Dean Wade underwent surgery today on the meniscus in his right knee and will miss the rest of the season. Wade had already been sidelined for 7 games with the issue.

Full story on #Cavs Dean Wade's season-ending knee surgery, including the nature of the surgery and why that was ultimately the route everyone decided on

Marla Ridenour: #Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Dean Wade (right knee soreness) will be “out for the forseeable future,” but gives no timeline. -via Twitter @MRidenourABJ / March 21, 2022

Chris Fedor: #Cavs Dean Wade has a partial tear in his meniscus, a source tells @clevelanddotcom. He will likely miss 3-4 weeks. The hope is he returns by the end of the regular season or the postseason. -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / March 21, 2022

However: Cavaliers forward Dean Wade has suffered a partial meniscus tear in his right knee and will miss several weeks, sources said. It’s yet another injury to a Cavaliers role player. Wade has been a key and versatile rotation piece, averaging 5.3 points and three rebounds while shooting 35.9 percent from 3-point land. -via The Athletic / March 21, 2022