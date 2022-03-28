ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Study: Being Hospitalized With COVID & Flu At Same Time Could Double Risk Of Death

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24THMV_0esFqEzy00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Cases of the flu are on the rise across the U.S. and new research shows being hospitalized with the flu and COVID at the same time could double your risk of death.

“I think if you’re unlucky enough to get COVID and flu at the same time, what our evidence tells us is that you’re at markedly increased risk of severe illness,” said Dr. Kenneth Baillie, a professor of experimental medicine at the University of Edinburgh.

Researchers in Scotland, England and the Netherlands studied 305,000 adults hospitalized with COVID within the last two years.

–6,965 of them had COVID along with another viral infection.

–227 patients had both COVID and the flu.

Dr. Baillie said patients with both COVID and the flu were in the most danger.

“We found that if you have COVID, and you also test positive for flu in hospital, then your risk of dying is doubled, and your risk of needing a life support machine or a ventilator is quadrupled,” he said.

Doctors say because both viruses like to attack the same part of the body, the throat, behind the nose, and down into the lungs, testing for the combination is crucial.

“The important message for doctors is we should test patients in hospital for both COVID and flu,” Dr. Baillie said.

As both viruses circulate, researchers expect the mixed infection to become more common, and they say anyone offered vaccines against COVID or the flu should get them.

The new findings have been published in The Lancet.

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

BA.2 omicron variant: 2 new COVID symptoms reported

The BA.2 COVID-19 variant, a subvariant of the omicron variant, can manifest different symptoms than the original strains, according to reports. KREM 2 News reported health officials were seeing two additional symptoms with BA.2 – dizziness and fatigue. The symptoms come along with those reported by omicron patients such as sneezing, coughing and sore throat, along with other cold-like symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Hospital#The Lancet#Medicine#Cbsmiami
Daily Mail

Urgent warning over deadly disease spreading across Australia at an alarming rate with three already in hospital - and children should be especially cautious

Three Victorians are in hospital suffering from Japanese encephalitis after the virus was detected in animals in the state's north. Victorian health officials issued a warning about the virus - and warned children should be especially cautious - when evidence of the strain was found in pigs in Echuca, near the NSW border.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Concord News Journal

“We realized once that needle hit her arm, it was a one-way ticket to here,” woman died after developing vaccine-induced immune disease, husband speaks out

The number of new Covid-19 cases continues to decline in the last couple of weeks after America set new record high numbers on a daily basis in January driven by the Omicron, the most contagious variant since the pandemic began. Currently, United States has one of the best vaccination rates with more than 254 million people vaccinated with at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccines representing 76.8% of the US population.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CNET

4th COVID Vaccine Shot: Does a Second Booster Work?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The chances for a fourth dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines increased this week as both Pfizer and Moderna requested that the US Food and Drug Administration authorize second booster shots of their BioNTech and Spikevax vaccines. Pfizer requested approval for adults 65 and older, while Moderna asked the FDA to allow the fourth shot for all adults.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Large US study confirms most mRNA COVID-19 vaccine side effects are mild and temporary

A review of adverse events following vaccination against COVID-19 with mRNA vaccines in the U.S. confirms that most side effects were mild and decreased substantially after one day. The new study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, suggests that for more than 298 million vaccine doses administered between December 2020 and June 2021, 92% (313,499/340,522) of reported adverse events were not serious, and less than 1% of v-safe participants reported seeking any medical care following vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
insideedition.com

Highly Contagious H5N1 Avian Influenza Detected in 15 US States

A highly contagious strain of avian flu is spreading throughout the U.S, and has been found in 15 states so far. Wisconsin is the latest state to report finding H5N1, the scientific name for the avian flu. The strain had been discovered in a commercial chicken flock. While the rate...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Weather Channel

While COVID-19 is Less Deadly than Flu in the UK, Another Variant Could Change This: Infectious Diseases Expert

COVID-19 now could be less deadly than flu in the UK, infectious diseases expert Professor Paul Hunter said, although he warned another variant could still change this. According to the Daily Mail, government figures indicate the virus had a mortality rate of around 0.2% before the ultra-transmissible strain erupted onto the scene.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cape Gazette

The differences between COVID-19, flu, allergies and colds

When a sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, or cough appear, you might ask yourself, “Do I have COVID-19, the flu, allergies or a cold?” And since all these illnesses share some similar symptoms, it’s hard to know the difference. To know for certain, you need to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
foodsafetynews.com

Company recalls oysters linked to outbreak of norovirus; dozens affected

Stellar Bay Shellfish is recalling some of its branded oysters because of a link to an outbreak of norovirus inventions in Canada. Officials with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency report that the company is unclear on where the oysters were distributed, but is sure they went to British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec and Ontario. They may have been distributed and sold nationwide.
AGRICULTURE
CNET

When the 4th Vaccine Booster Shot Will Be Available

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the pharmaceutical company is submitting research to the US Food and Drug Administration to get approval for a fourth dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty. Another course of the vaccine is "necessary" to keep infections at bay, Bourla said Sunday on CBS's Face the Nation.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
54K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy