Bedias, TX

Bedias man, arrested for theft last week, re-arrested on new felony theft charges in Madison County

By Andre Perrard
navasotanews.com
 19 hours ago

A man found near Bedias with $75,000 in stolen property last week has been arrested again on similar charges after stealing a motor home. Rhonny Steven Steele of Bedias...

navasotanews.com

