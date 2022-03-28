Grimes County Sheriff’s Office investigating case of deceased person found in Iola this weekend

SAN ANGELO, TX – A capital murder suspect was transferred into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Wednesday from the Taylor County Jail in Abilene. According to the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, on Mar. 2 at 11:20 a.m., Amethyst Deanda was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility for capital murder. San Angelo LIVE! first reported that Deanda was arrested in Abilene on Feb. 21. For more see: 17-Year-Old Girl Arrested and Charged with Capital Murder in Tom Green County Deanda, 18, of Abilene, was indicted by Tom Green County Jury for playing a role in the death of…

TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX ・ 26 DAYS AGO