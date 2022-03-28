Grimes County Sheriff’s Office investigating case of deceased person found in Iola this weekend

BEDIAS, Texas (KBTX) -Two people are in custody after a multi-jurisdictional investigation led officials to a home in the Bedias community of Grimes County Thursday. Investigators with the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, Walker County Sheriff’s Office, Grimes County Constable Precinct 1, and the Montgomery County Auto Theft Task Force executed a search warrant in the 18000 block of County Road 147 where they found and recovered over $50,000 worth of stolen property.
The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and United State Marshals Service (USMS) are now involved in the search for Ella Goodie, who went missing on March 9 when she was contracted to drive a man to Houston, and the person of interest in the case, Brandon Francisco, who is believed to be the last person who was in contact with her.
SAN ANGELO, TX – The second day of the state vs Nathanial Gonzalez's manslaughter trial was filled with witness statements from detectives with the San Angelo Police Department. Gonzalez, 21, of San Angelo, is accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Carlos Galvan. To catch up on what happened on...
ANDREWS and LUBBOCK, Texas — A 13-year-old child was behind the wheel of a Dodge pickup truck when it crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest golf team Tuesday night, according to officials with the National Transportation Safety Board. In all, nine people were killed, including the 13-year-old. “A 13-year-old […]
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Wednesday, East Texas mother Kaytlin Davis went to her first consultation at Affordable Dentures with her boyfriend and 2-year-old son. “The dentist and the guy were in the lobby fighting, and then I hear gunshots,” Davis said. She said she heard six gunshots. Davis...
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Three people are behind bars after deputies said they stole about $4,500 worth of property from an oilfield company. Sergio Gonzales, 29, Angel Provencio Jr., 35, and Lisa Collins, 42, have all been charged with Engaging in Criminal Activity. Gonzales has also been charged with Evading Arrest and Collins was also […]
STARR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Starr County Sheriffs’ Office (SCSO) has released the ages of the minors involved in last week’s fatal ATV crash. On Thursday, March 17, authorities responded to an ATV crash that occurred on a private property on Woods Brothers Road, according to SCSO. San Isidro Fire Department responded to the […]
HOUSTON – A woman accused of fatally shooting a man in southwest Houston is wanted by police. Alma Nely Rico, 25, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting death of Cristino Resendiz Garcia, 23. On March 9, officers were dispatched around1 p.m. to a...
ARANSAS PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man dubbed the “Grim Reaper Rapist” was taken into custody after a several year investigation. Adrian Martinez, 38, was taken into custody after being linked to two rape cases in Aransas Pass, as well as a separate case near Houston. Police added that a “confirmed DNA specimen” was collected […]
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was killed in a crash overnight, moments after fighting with her husband and driving away, according to Harris County sheriff's deputies. Deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash in the 700 block of Westgreen near Kingsland in west Harris County around 11:40 p.m. Thursday.
SPRING, Texas – Four abandoned children are in Child Protective Services’ custody after Harris County sheriff’s deputies said three of them were found standing in a roadway during a welfare check in Spring. The kids were initially discovered by two teens in the 4000 block of Cypress...
SAN ANGELO, TX – A capital murder suspect was transferred into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Wednesday from the Taylor County Jail in Abilene.
According to the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, on Mar. 2 at 11:20 a.m., Amethyst Deanda was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility for capital murder. San Angelo LIVE! first reported that Deanda was arrested in Abilene on Feb. 21. For more see: 17-Year-Old Girl Arrested and Charged with Capital Murder in Tom Green County
Deanda, 18, of Abilene, was indicted by Tom Green County Jury for playing a role in the death of…
The Beaumont Police Department has identified two people killed in separate vehicle crashes Wednesday night.
Reed Nichols, 76, was killed in a major crash that officers received a call for shortly after 7:20 p.m. in the 3500 block of North Major Dr., according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
"Preliminary investigation has revealed that the driver of a Ford SUV was traveling southbound...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi man entered a guilty plea after being charged with operating illegal gambling businesses. According to information from the Corpus Christi Police Blotter page, 46-year-old Nathan Nichols was the owner of two establishments that both contained illegal gaming devices. The CCPD Narcotics and...
A 21-year-old man accused of fatally striking a prominent Galveston doctor as she rode her bicycle last week has been arrested in Seguin. Logan Llewellyn, of Conroe, was taken into custody by Seguin officers early Sunday morning, according to KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston. Records with the Guadalupe...
MCALLEN (ValleyCentral) — Police have arrested a 17-year-old wanted for stabbing a person in McAllen. According to a release, Orlando Eric Rodriguez, 17, was arrested on Friday. Rodriguez is charged with aggravated assault. On Thursday, McAllen police issued a warrant for Rodriguez’s arrest after a stabbing was reported on Maple Avenue in McAllen around 4:26 […]
KILLEEN, Texas — A 52-year-old woman is dead after a shooting in Killeen, Tuesday afternoon, according to the Killeen Police Department. Investigating police say the incident happened around 5:03 p.m. in the 13000 block of State Highway 195. Per a news release, when police arrived to the scene they located two victims with gunshot wounds.
