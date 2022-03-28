ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho lawmakers pledge to continue talks about creating a Greater Idaho

By Spokane Public Radio
spokanepublicradio.org
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Idaho legislature will reconvene on Thursday to try to wrap up its 2022 session. One measure introduced on Friday is unlikely to be approved this year, but may be a placeholder to spur future discussions. House Concurrent Resolution 21...

www.spokanepublicradio.org

Comments / 25

Ubetya
15h ago

Could ya extend that to take in eastern Washington also ?

Reply
9
Michael Souther
15h ago

sounds good idoho would have seashore . they want away from the lunacy of western Washington state and Oregon. can't blame them for that.

Reply
3
