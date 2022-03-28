ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Threat Wednesday

By Chris Bailey
WKYT 27
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are into the closing days of March and things continue to run colder than normal, but a mid-week severe storms threat is highlighting the week. Wednesday continues to look like a very active...

www.wkyt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Metro News

Winter Storm Warning covers most of state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service has placed most of West Virginia under a winter storm warning beginning early Saturday morning with several inches of snow expected. The warned area stretches from Sistersville in Tyler County south to Beckley in Raleigh County and from Huntington through the Kanawha...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Lexington, KY
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
WLWT 5

Snow on the way Friday: How much to expect and when

CINCINNATI — Big changes are on the way for Friday. An arctic cold front moves in, bringing a surge of cold air, snow and wind. Friday shapes up to be a very interesting weather day. The snow arrives in our Indiana communities first, around 3 p.m. Snow approaches downtown by around 5 p.m. It may not accumulate initially, but impacts to travel are expected after sunset. Crashing temperatures into the 20s, gusty winds to 30mph, and impressive snow lead to tricky travel. Most of Greater Cincinnati looks to pick up 1 to 2 inches of snow.
CINCINNATI, OH
KFDA

Strong Storms to Near Blizzard Conditions Monday into Tuesday

A powerful storm system will begin impacting the Panhandles early Monday morning lasting through Tuesday morning bringing a variety of weather to the region. We’ll see the chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon, a few of which may be strong to severe. Main concerns are damaging wind gusts and large hail. Monday night, we’ll see a transition to a heavy wet snow with strong northerly winds allowing for blizzard like conditions and accumulating snowfall... A lot to track out the next couple days, you will need to stay tuned.
ENVIRONMENT
freightwaves.com

Snowstorm continues pounding Pacific Northwest

A storm continues to spin over the Pacific Northwest, dumping heavy snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the valleys. Several inches of snow piled up Monday in the highest elevations of the Washington Cascades, with another 12 to 24 inches possible through Tuesday night. The National Weather Service is continuing its winter weather advisory for these areas, including Lyman, Stevens Pass, Skykomish, Snoqualmie Pass, Paradise and Longmire. The biggest snow totals will occur above 4,000 feet in elevation, but snow levels will drop to about 3,000 feet Tuesday night.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Western Kentucky#Extreme Weather#Wkyt
WLKY.com

WATCH: Tornado or funnel cloud in Washington County

HARDINSBURG, Ind. — A pretty scary sight Friday night in Hardinsburg, Indiana. Stormed moved across the Louisville region, bringing strong, even tornadic, weather across several counties in the viewing area. The video above from viewer Bradly Mills shows what is either a tornado or funnel cloud in Washington County.
HARDINSBURG, IN
The Weather Channel

Here Are Your Odds of Being Hit By a Tornado

Have you ever wondered about the odds you'll experience a tornado in your area in any given year? A number of studies over the past few decades have attempted to quantify your tornado risk. If you simply examined a map of all United States tornado tracks, you might conclude your...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

New Storm System Will Lead To Change In Weather Pattern

An early spring cold snap that has made it feel more like late January than late March will be followed by the arrival of a new storm system that will lead to a return of more seasonable temperatures. The cold snap continues Tuesday, March 29 with sunny skies, temperatures in...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS42.com

Weather Alert for Tuesday’s threat of severe storms

You need to be WEATHER ALERT on Tuesday!! A strong cold front will move across Alabama during the evening and into Tuesday night. It will be a partly cloudy, windy, warm and more humid day with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during afternoon and continuing into Tuesday night as a warm front moves across the state. A squall line will be moving across Mississippi throughout the day. Before it gets to Alabama, we will see individual thunderstorms developing around 2 PM over Western Alabama. As storms move into the state, a strong low-level jetstream will help enhance the severe weather threat.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AccuWeather

Severe weather outbreak looms for hard-hit South

An expansive and potent storm is taking aim at the southern United States, AccuWeather forecasters say. The storm system is predicted to sweep across the nation this week, bringing wintry impacts to the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes and all facets of severe weather to the South Central and Southeastern states.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Late-winter ‘bomb cyclone’ tracking up East Coast threatening 70 million with ferocious winds, snow

Some 70 million people are in the path of a widespread, late-winter storm packed with snow and strong winds tracking up the East Coast of America this weekend. Winter weather alerts were issued across states, with the system expected to strengthen into a “bomb cyclone” over the northeast.On Friday morning, the Midwest, Kansas and Missouri were being slammed with heavy snow, making driving conditions treacherous. Temperatures from the Midwest down to Texas were expected to plummet 20-30 degrees below normal. By Friday night, snow is expected to fall in interior parts of the eastern states. On Saturday, the ramped-up...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy