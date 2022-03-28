Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Threat Wednesday

You need to be WEATHER ALERT on Tuesday!! A strong cold front will move across Alabama during the evening and into Tuesday night. It will be a partly cloudy, windy, warm and more humid day with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during afternoon and continuing into Tuesday night as a warm front moves across the state. A squall line will be moving across Mississippi throughout the day. Before it gets to Alabama, we will see individual thunderstorms developing around 2 PM over Western Alabama. As storms move into the state, a strong low-level jetstream will help enhance the severe weather threat.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 8 DAYS AGO