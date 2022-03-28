Bills' Ryan Bates: Offer sheet will be matched

All-time great linebacker Bobby Wagner is making his rounds as a free-agent this offseason. On Friday, the former Seahawks superstar took an official visit with the Baltimore Ravens organization, per ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news. “That back end with...
The 2022 NFL offseason has been, arguably, the wildest offseason in league history. So far, we’ve seen Tom Brady come out of retirement, Russell Wilson traded to the Broncos, Davante Adams traded to the Raiders, Tyreek Hill traded to the Dolphins, Carson Wentz traded to the Commanders, Deshaun Watson traded to the Browns, Amari Cooper also traded to the Browns…and plenty of other notable moves.
The New York Jets have yet to add a wide receiver this offseason other than re-signing Braxton Berrios. But they’re hoping to fix that with some kind of blockbuster trade in the near future. According to ESPN Jets insider Rich Cimini, the Jets are “keeping an eye” on wide...
The Cleveland Browns proved they are not concerned about the sexual assault allegations against Deshaun Watson when they gave up several draft picks and signed him to a massive extension. That apparently did not sit well with the rest of the NFL. Peter King of NBC Sports wrote in his...
LAS VEGAS — The NFL Draft is officially less than a month away as prospects continue to go through their pro days as coaches, evaluators and executives are trying to find the best fit for their teams. Every Monday on the Locked On NFL Draft podcast, hosts Eric Crocker...
Brian Flores lawsuit against the NFL is moving forward. Now according to new reports, two other coaches are joining the Pittsburgh Steelers assistant in his fight. Per Brooke Pryor of ESPN, the addition of the said coaches in the lawsuit are expected to implicate two other teams. It is said to extend all the way up to ownership level.
Of course, it is going to be hard for Georgia to replicate the success it had last season. You don’t lose Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, Travon Walker and others all at the same time and get better going into the next season. The Bulldogs have a lot of work...
Smith has signed a two-year deal with the Saints, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Per Yates, Smith's deal to remain with the Saints carries a base value of $6 million, with the chance to earn the wideout another $4.5 million through incentives and escalators. The 26-year-old is coming off a 2021 campaign in which he caught 32 of his 50 targets for 377 yards and three TDs in 11 games. This coming season, the 2018 third-rounder is in line to compete for targets behind Michael Thomas (ankle) with the likes of Marquez Callaway (thumb) and Deonte Harris in the team's Jameis Winston-led offense. Moreover, there's a chance that New Orleans could add further wide receiver depth via free agency or the draft.
McKay was optioned to minor-league camp Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. McKay underwent thoracic outlet surgery in November, though he reported to camp fully healthy. He didn't enter a game with the big-league club in spring training, and he will likely need a significant ramp up period after tallying only 12.2 innings and 25 plate appearances in 2021.
Martinez (face) has been taken off injured reserve, per the NHL media site. Martinez looks set to rejoin the lineup against Chicago on Saturday for the first time since Nov. 11 against the Wild. With the 34-year-old back in the fold, he could be in line to link up with one of the two power-play units.
Hall was optioned to Double-A Bowie on Monday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Hall made just one appearance in spring training prior to his demotion, striking out a pair of batters in one scoreless inning of relief work. He'll begin the season at Double-A, where he posted a 3.13 ERA and 1.03 WHIP to go along with a 56:16 K:BB across 31.2 innings a year ago. Although he'll begin 2022 with the Baysox, reports emerged earlier in the spring that the southpaw could progress through Baltimore's farm system quickly with the possibility of making his big-league debut at some point during the upcoming campaign.
Current Steelers’ general manager Kevin Colbert, who will be stepping down from his role after the 2022 NFL Draft, held a conference call with reporters today that produced quite a few nuggets of information. Colbert expounded a bit on their moves to replace longtime quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. He explained...
Chavis was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against Baltimore for undisclosed reasons. Chavis is competing for at-bats at several spots around the diamond this spring. He's struggled to a .228/.259/.386 line in 85 major-league games over the last two seasons, so he needs every chance he can get in Grapefruit League action to make his case for playing time. It's unclear if Saturday's setback will keep him off the field for an extended period.
Hamilton signed a one-year contract with the Texans on Monday. Hamilton had a consistent role for the Broncos across the first three seasons of his career, but he sustained a torn ACL last May that forced him to miss the 2021 campaign. He's now healthy ahead of offseason activities as he prepares to compete for a role with Houston. The 27-year-old secured 23 of 44 targets for 293 yards and two touchdowns during the 2020 season and will compete with Nico Collins, Chris Conley and Chris Moore for targets behind Brandin Cooks (knee) heading into 2022.
ESPN has made a decision on longtime employee Sam Ponder. Ponder will reportedly make a total of a little more than $3 million over the next three years. The 36-year-old will continue her work on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown and provide extra coverage for the NFL Draft. “NEWSLETTER+: ESPN...
Garcia agreed to a one-year deal with the Giants on Monday, Jordan Schultz of ESPN reports. Garcia started 11 games for the Cardinals last season. He'll likely compete with fellow free-agent signee Jon Feliciano for the starting center gig in New York.
The Mets reassigned Reynolds to minor-league camp Monday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. After signing a minor-league deal over the winter, Reynolds is back for a second stint with the Mets, who selected him in the second round of the 2012 first-year player draft. He made his MLB debut with the club in 2016 and has logged 251 plate appearances over parts of four years in the majors, compiling a .212/.282/.323 slash line. Reynolds is expected to serve as organizational depth at Triple-A Syracuse throughout the season and likely won't receive a promotion to the big club unless the team is simultaneously without several position players at a given time.
Comments / 0