Pittsburgh Police Seek Help Finding Missing 26-Year-Old Helen Rivera

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh police are asking for help finding a missing woman who hasn’t been seen since Saturday night.

Police said Helen Rivera was last seen in the area of Homewood and Point Breeze Saturday around 8:15 p.m.

She was wearing a light-colored tie-dyed shirt, navy leggings, black boots and a black and gold Dragon Ball Z hoodie, police said. She’s described as 5-foot-5, weighing about 175 pounds. She has brown eyes and long black braids.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141