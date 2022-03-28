ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Seeks 2nd Stock Split in Less Than 2 Years

By Associated Press
 22 hours ago
Shares of Tesla jumped at the opening bell Monday after the electric car maker announced its second stock split in less than two years.

The company said in a regulatory filing, and also in a tweet, that it plans to make a request at an upcoming annual shareholders meeting to increase its number of authorized shares so that it can split the stock in the form of a dividend.

It did not say when a split would occur or the ratio of such a stock split, but it would follow similar maneuvers by a trio of tech companies that have seen their shares soar in recent months.

Tesla's shares are up more than 60% over the past year, with each costing more than $1,000.

And the company is growing. CEO Elon Musk opened Tesla's first European factory last week, a “ Gigafactory ” in Germany that will employ 12,000 people and produce 500,000 vehicles a year.

"Given the stock’s meteoric run its not a surprise that Musk & Co. are heading down the path of another stock split especially with robust EV demand and the build-outs of the flagship Berlin and Austin Giga factories now on a glide path, said Dan Ives, who follows Tesla for Wedbush.

A stock split does would change the price-per-stock, but not the overall value of those holdings. It can push up the price of a company's stock, at least temporarily, and the announcement did just that on Monday.

Shares continued to rise after the opening bell, almost 8%, or $77.22, to $1,087.86.

Tesla Inc. said that its board has greenlighted the proposal, but that the dividend is contingent on final board approval.

Tesla had a 5-for-1 stock split in August 2020, which went into effect one day after the company announced that it planned to sell up to $5 billion worth of its stock. Just three months later Tesla said that it was planning another stock sale, looking to raise up to $5 billion in that offering.

Tesla follows other tech giants that have seen the price of shares vault out of reach of most investors. Alphabet, Google's parent company, announced a 20-for-1 split in February Amazon.com Inc. said this month that it would do a split of the same ratio.

“We view Tesla’s move following the likes of Amazon, Google, Apple and initiating its second stock split in two years as a smart strategic move that will be a positive catalyst for shares going forward,” Ives wrote in a research report.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Tesla said it would include more information, including the date and place of its annual shareholder meeting, in an upcoming proxy statement.

MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Apple Has Bad News for Customers

If you're looking forward to the latest suite of Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report products from its first launch event held online last week, there maybe an unexpected kink that could disrupt your plans to upgrade to the new low-cost iPhone SE or the latest iPad Air 5 or the wildly popular Mac Studio.
BUSINESS
FOX40

Think gas prices are high now? Just wait

Your sticker shock at the gas pump could soon get a lot more, well, shocking. The International Energy Agency is warning that economic sanctions on Russia could result in the country’s oil output dropping by 3 million barrels a day, perhaps as soon as next month. The Paris-based agency said this raises the prospect of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
boardingarea.com

If One of These 20 Passwords is Yours, Change it Now!

If you have one of these 20 passwords, you need to change it now! Make sure your airline, hotel, bank, and other accounts are protected!. Over the past few years, we have seen airlines suffer data breaches again and again. Sometimes, these breaches of airlines and hotels have even allowed customers’ passport numbers to be found out. Online security is certainly important for all but if you are using one of these 20 passwords, you are definitely not secure!
ECONOMY
