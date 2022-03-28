FBISD: Here is who is running for two positions on the board of trustees

Taylor Ramos is running for the Missoula County School Board of Trustees in District B for Bonner and Target Range. She explained to KGVO her reasons for running for office. “I'm running as a young woman who is looking to have kids sometime in the future but kids are the future of this country,” said Ramos. “I feel as though their interest and the interests of their parents have been neglected for far too long.”

MISSOULA COUNTY, MT ・ 9 DAYS AGO