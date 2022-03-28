FBISD: Here is who is running for two positions on the board of trustees

The first citizen satisfaction survey results for the city of Conroe were presented at a March 23 City Council workshop by Ryan Murray, assistant director of community research at ETC Institute, which does market research for local governmental organizations. Results from 502 surveys completed by a random sample of households in the city showed that citizens have a generally positive perception of the city, and top priorities to improve include traffic and congestion management, maintenance of infrastructure and quality of drainage systems, according to the presentation.
