Fort Bend County, TX

FBISD: Here is who is running for two positions on the board of trustees

By Hunter Marrow
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 19 hours ago
On May 7, Fort Bend ISD will hold a local election for board of trustees Positions 3 and 7. Early voting begins April 25 and ends May 3. The board, which is responsible for selecting...

