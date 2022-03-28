ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is alopecia? Will Smith controversy brings disease to forefront

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — Losing your hair is no laughing matter, especially when it's caused by a health issue you can't control. One of those conditions is called alopecia areata, an auto-immune disorder that can cause serious hair loss in adults and children. Alopecia is the reason behind actress...

womenworking.com

9 Diseases of the Muscles and Bones Women Need to Know

The musculoskeletal system is made up of the body’s bones, muscles, tendons, ligaments, joints, and cartilage. As explained by Cleveland Clinic, each part of the system works together to support your body’s weight and help you move. When faced with injuries, disease, or aging, parts of the musculoskeletal...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Philly

What Is Alopecia? Philadelphia Doctor Explains Jada Pinkett Smith’s Condition That Causes Hair Loss

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — About 2% of Americans have alopecia. That’s roughly 7 million people. While it doesn’t make people sick physically, it can be emotionally distressing. On Instagram in December 2021, Jada Pinkett Smith said she has alopecia, which causes hair loss. The 50-year-old movie star, married to Will Smith, said the hair loss happened suddenly in patches and that prompted her to shave her head. “I’m very proud of Jada for discussing alopecia because there are so many women who experience it and they feel ashamed and they try to hide it,” Dr. Susan Taylor said, “so to have a woman who...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Nature.com

Lesions without symptoms: understanding resilience to Alzheimer disease neuropathological changes

Since the original description of amyloid-Î² plaques and tau tangles more than 100Â years ago, these lesions have been considered the neuropathological hallmarks of Alzheimer disease (AD). The prevalence of plaques, tangles and dementia increases with age, and the lesions are considered to be causally related to the cognitive symptoms of AD. Current schemes for assessing AD lesion burden examine the distribution, abundance and characteristics of plaques and tangles at post mortem, yielding an estimate of the likelihood of cognitive impairment. Although this approach is highly predictive for most individuals, in some instances, a striking mismatch between lesions and symptoms can be observed. A small subset of individuals harbour a high burden of plaques and tangles at autopsy, which would be expected to have had devastating clinical consequences, but remain at their cognitive baseline, indicating 'resilience'. The study of these brains might provide the key to understanding the 'black box' between the accumulation of plaques and tangles and cognitive impairment, and show the way towards disease-modifying treatments for AD. In this Review, we begin by considering the heterogeneity of clinical manifestations associated with the presence of plaques and tangles, and then focus on insights derived from the rare yet informative individuals who display high amounts of amyloid and tau deposition in their brains (observed directly at autopsy) without manifesting dementia during life. The resilient response of these individuals to the gradual accumulation of plaques and tangles has potential implications for assessing an individual's risk of AD and for the development of interventions aimed at preserving cognition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Sun-Journal

Hair loss most likely temporary

DEAR DR. ROACH: Last summer I had two abdominal surgeries, which were very traumatic (total of 17 days in the hospital), as well as severe pain and a very difficult recuperation. Approximately three months later, my hair started falling out. It is now so short and so thin. My doctor said it is “telogen effluvium,” and is a result of the trauma and stress I experienced in hospital and during recovery. I’ve been using Rogaine for Women for about a month now. Can you recommend anything additional that I can take or use that will help my hair regrow? My doctor said it is usually temporary, but I don’t see any improvement yet. — P.W.
HAIR CARE
Medical News Today

What to know about hair plug infections

A hair transplant involves moving hair follicles from one part of the scalp to a balding area. It is generally a safe procedure, but sometimes rare complications can develop, including infection. Hair loss affects up to. , and the potential for hair loss increases with age. The incidence of infection...
HAIR CARE

