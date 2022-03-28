ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potlatch, ID

City of Potlatch Awarded $34,250 Wastewater Planning Grant from Idaho DEQ

Big Country News

 21 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

POTLATCH - The city of Potlatch, ID in Latah County has been awarded a $34,250 wastewater planning grant from the Idaho...

www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com



Idaho to Receive Maximum Opioid Settlement of $119 Million

BOISE - Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced that all required special districts in Idaho have agreed to participate in the nationwide opioid settlements with Johnson & Johnson and three major opioid distributors. The entities’ total participation ensures Idaho will receive its maximum settlement award and that the state receives its allocation as soon as possible.
BOISE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Missing Idaho woman found deceased near 4th of July Pass

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - An Idaho woman who was reported missing earlier in the week was found deceased near 4th of July Pass Thursday. Janelle M. Burchfield had been last seen exiting a car in the area of 4th of July Pass on Monday. Deputies responded to search the area but were not able to find her.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID




