City of Potlatch Awarded $34,250 Wastewater Planning Grant from Idaho DEQ

BOISE — When 5-year-old Michael Vaughan went missing from Fruitland in July, authorities didn’t issue an Amber Alert. Nearly eight months later, he still hasn’t been found. Now, pending Idaho Senate legislation is working to develop an alert that would help if a similar instance takes place again. When Brandi Neal, Vaughan’s mother, heard SB 1378 was moving through the legislature, she said she was in tears. ...

FRUITLAND, ID ・ 7 DAYS AGO